ESLSCA University Launches Executive Education Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) ESLSCA University has announced the organization of the summit“Executive Education: Your Gateway to Leadership Excellence,” to be held over two days on November 23 and 24.

In a statement, ESLSCA University emphasized that excelling in today's fast-paced business world requires more than just technical skills; it necessitates visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of emerging trends.

The university added,“The Executive Education Summit, sponsored by ESLSCA University, provides you with a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and connect with industry leaders.”















The summit will feature ministers, deputy ministers, senior executives, and international speakers from around the world who will discuss several key themes. Their expertise and insights will enrich the discussions deeply and seriously.

According to the statement, this year's summit focuses on three vital areas shaping the future of business:

Employee Wellbeing & Corporate Culture : Discover how to create a thriving workplace culture that fosters employee engagement, productivity, and retention.

Business Insights & Analytics: Learn how to harness the power of data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive edge.

Economic Growth Opportunities : Explore emerging markets and economic trends to identify new avenues for growth in a dynamic global economy.

Engaging Talks, Interviews, Panel Discussions, and Workshops

Hear from experienced executives who have navigated complex challenges and achieved remarkable success. Participate in interactive workshops that provide practical tools and frameworks you can apply immediately to your organization.

Networking with Industry Leaders

Connect with like-minded professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from diverse industries. Expand your professional network, share the best practices, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

ESLSCA University also noted that the summit offers an opportunity to network with distinguished professionals, thought leaders, and innovators from various industries to enhance leadership skills, understand market dynamics, and improve corporate culture. The event will take place on November 23 and 24 at the Kempinski Royal Maxim Hotel.