Ambassador Batayneh Presents Credentials To President Of European Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- During a ceremony today at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Ambassador Yousef Batayneh presented his credentials to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ambassador and Head of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's Mission to the European Union.Ambassador Batayneh conveyed greetings from King Abdullah to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wishing the EU and its people continued development and prosperity.As he wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity, President Michel asked Batayneh to express his gratitude and greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah. He praised His Majesty's wise policy and emphasized the European Union's interest in developing and strengthening bilateral relations and partnership files.