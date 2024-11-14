عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ambassador Batayneh Presents Credentials To President Of European Council

Ambassador Batayneh Presents Credentials To President Of European Council


11/14/2024 2:02:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Brussels, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- During a ceremony today at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Ambassador Yousef Batayneh presented his credentials to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ambassador and Head of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's Mission to the European Union.
Ambassador Batayneh conveyed greetings from his majesty King Abdullah to Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wishing the EU and its people continued development and prosperity.
As he wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity, President Michel asked Batayneh to express his gratitude and greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah. He praised His Majesty's wise policy and emphasized the European Union's interest in developing and strengthening bilateral relations and partnership files.

MENAFN14112024000117011021ID1108887479


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search