Draper James Announces Partnership With PDS To Expand International Reach

Strategic Alliance
with
Global
Fashion
Leader
to
Bring
Southern
Style
to
the
UK
and
EU
Markets
NEW
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper James,
the
Southern-inspired
lifestyle
brand
founded by Reese Witherspoon, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PDS Limited, a global leader in design and supply chain management. This new long-term licensing agreement will see PDS produce and distribute Draper James collections throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union, marking a significant step in the brand's global growth strategy.
An established global fashion infrastructure that provides customized, end-to-end solutions for over 250 global brands and retailers in over 90+ offices in 22 countries, PDS will oversee Draper James' international distribution in addition to serving as the brand's manufacturer for its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar apparel business, enabling streamlined production and a unified approach across global markets. The collaboration reflects Draper James' commitment to expanding its footprint internationally while preserving the brand's Southern aesthetic and commitment to quality.
"We're
delighted
to
join
forces with
PDS
to
meet
the
strong
demand for
Draper
James in
the
UK
UK and Europe." says Michael DeVirgilio,
Founding
Partner
at
Consortium
Brand
Partners.
This partnership marks the beginning of a long- term strategic alliance between PDS
and
Consortium
Brand
Partners.
We look forward
to
working
closely with
PDS's
talented team
across
all
of
our
initiatives."
Under this partnership, Draper James' design and merchandising team will collaborate closely with
PDS
to
develop
seasonal collections
tailored
to
the
tastes and
preferences
of
the
UK
and
EU markets, bringing the brand's unique patterns, prints, and Southern charm to new regions. Founder
Reese
Witherspoon
and
Draper
James'
Chief
Creative Officer,
Kathryn
Kathryn Sukey, will continue to guide the visual and narrative direction, ensuring the collections stay true to the brand's values.
"We are thrilled to partner with Consortium Brand Partners and looking forward to welcoming Draper James to the
PDS
group,"
says
Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman,
PDS.
"We pride ourselves on uniquely customizing the
omnichannel experience and we're eager to amplify the Draper James story and drive sustainable growth to an established American brand celebrated for its creativity, community spirit, and Southern style. We are equally excited about our long-term strategic alliance with Consortium Brand Partners."
This partnership will deliver Draper James' renowned Southern-inspired fashion to a broader audience, driving the brand's growth and success in new markets. Together, this alliance will unlock fresh opportunities for innovation and expansion internationally, ensuring the brand's heritage and continued success as it enters its next phase of evolution.
For
more
information,
please contact
[email protected]
About Draper James
Founded
by
Reese
Witherspoon in 2015, Draper James is a Southern-inspired lifestyle brand celebrating beauty, charm, and grace. Known for its cheerful prints, classic silhouettes, and rich storytelling, Draper James offers an assortment of women's apparel, accessories, and home goods designed with the Southern woman in mind.
About
PDS Limited
PDS Limited ( ) is a global fashion infrastructure platform providing product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution solutions for major brands and retailers. With over
90
offices
across
22
countries,
PDS
is
dedicated to
supporting
brands in
achieving
their growth potential through tailored, end-to-end solutions.
SOURCE Draper James
