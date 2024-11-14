Draper James Announces Partnership With PDS To Expand International Reach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Alliance

with

Global

Fashion

Leader

to

Bring

Southern

Style

to

the

UK

and

EU

Markets

NEW

YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Draper James,

the

Southern-inspired

lifestyle

brand

founded by Reese Witherspoon, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with PDS Limited, a global leader in design and management. This new long-term licensing agreement will see PDS produce and distribute Draper James collections throughout the United Kingdom and the European Union, marking a significant step in the brand's global growth strategy.

An established global fashion infrastructure that provides customized, end-to-end solutions for over 250 global brands and retailers in over 90+ offices in 22 countries, PDS will oversee Draper James' international distribution in addition to serving as the brand's manufacturer for its e-commerce and brick-and-mortar apparel business, enabling streamlined production and a unified approach across global markets. The collaboration reflects Draper James' commitment to expanding its footprint internationally while preserving the brand's Southern aesthetic and commitment to quality.

"We're

delighted

to

join

forces with

PDS

to

meet

the

strong

demand for

Draper

James in

the

UK

and Europe." says Michael DeVirgilio,

Founding

Partner

at

Consortium

Brand

Partners.

This partnership marks the beginning of a long- term strategic alliance between PDS

and

Consortium

Brand

Partners.

We look forward

to

working

closely with

PDS's

talented team

across

all

of

our

initiatives."

Under this partnership, Draper James' design and merchandising team will collaborate closely with

PDS

to

develop

seasonal collections

tailored

to

the

tastes and

preferences

of

the

UK

and

EU markets, bringing the brand's unique patterns, prints, and Southern charm to new regions. Founder

Reese

Witherspoon

and

Draper

James'

Chief

Creative Officer,

Kathryn

Sukey, will continue to guide the visual and narrative direction, ensuring the collections stay true to the brand's values.

"We are thrilled to partner with Consortium Brand Partners and looking forward to welcoming Draper James to the

PDS

group,"

says

Pallak Seth, Executive Vice Chairman,

PDS.

"We pride ourselves on uniquely customizing the

omnichannel experience and we're eager to amplify the Draper James story and drive sustainable growth to an established American brand celebrated for its creativity, community spirit, and Southern style. We are equally excited about our long-term strategic alliance with Consortium Brand Partners."

This partnership will deliver Draper James' renowned Southern-inspired fashion to a broader audience, driving the brand's growth and success in new markets. Together, this alliance will unlock fresh opportunities for innovation and expansion internationally, ensuring the brand's heritage and continued success as it enters its next phase of evolution.

For

more

information,

please contact

[email protected] .

About Draper James

Founded

by

Reese

Witherspoon in 2015, Draper James is a Southern-inspired lifestyle brand celebrating beauty, charm, and grace. Known for its cheerful prints, classic silhouettes, and rich storytelling, Draper James offers an assortment of women's apparel, accessories, and home goods designed with the Southern woman in mind.

About

PDS Limited

PDS Limited ( ) is a global fashion infrastructure platform providing product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution solutions for major brands and retailers. With over

90

offices

across

22

countries,

PDS

is

dedicated to

supporting

brands in

achieving

their growth potential through tailored, end-to-end solutions.

SOURCE Draper James

