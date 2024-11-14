Rising Warehousing And Distribution Workforce Continues To Drive Innovation In Safety And Productivity Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Occupational Safety and Administration (OSHA) , the warehousing and distribution workforce has surged to over 1.9 million workers in the past 15 years. Minnesota-based Ergodyne has taken the lead in supporting this critical and rapidly growing sector by problem solving with, and engineering solutions for, work crews challenged with staying safe without slowing down.

“Warehouse and distribution workers face immense pressure to meet quotas and maintain productivity, and they need every advantage they can get to do that safely and comfortably... especially as we enter the holiday season,” said Matt Hahn, Product Manager at Ergodyne. Hahn leads the safety work gear company's continuing and highly collaborative effort toward that end, including the recent additions to its collection of mobile device harnesses, holsters and lanyards-all designed and developed with extensive worker feedback.

'Scan and Scram' Solutions

Mobile scanning devices have become omnipresent across the entire supply chain, from fulfillment centers to curbside delivery. Ranging anywhere from $800 to $2,000 a pop, they don't come cheap-a cost that's compounded every time they're dropped or left behind. It's a cost Ergodyne is helping companies reduce at every link of the supply chain with its line of mobile device harnesses and holsters.

“Think about your typical day and how many people you see using handheld scanners,” said Ergodyne's Senior Director of Product Management, Nate Bohmbach.“From the distribution centers to the people delivering packages to your door to the ones putting them in your trunk at curbside. These things are everywhere."

"So, our idea is simple," continued Bohmbach. "Keep those very expensive devices safe, secure and at-the-ready, while at the same time making sure workers are as comfortable, organized and efficient as possible.”

Ergodyne's most recent launch of mobile device solutions includes:



Squids 3142 Padded Shoulder Barcode Scanner Harness + Lanyard : Designed for secure, quick access to scanners with EVA foam-padded shoulders for maximum comfort. Available in three adjustable sizes to ensure the perfect fit.

Squids 3144 Dual Shoulder Radio Holster : A versatile holster with dual-slot pockets, ideal for securing radios, mobile devices, and scanners. Features airprene shoulder padding for long-lasting comfort and multiple connection points for added convenience.

Squids 3145 Barcode Scanner Chest Holster : Keeps scanners secure with a retractable reel and zippered pocket, built to withstand harsh work environments with heavy-duty materials.

Squids 3140 Barcode Scanner Lanyard Adjustable Attachments (10-Pack) : For use with Ergodyne's 3138 & 3142 Scanner Harnesses. Loop onto harness D-ring for quick, secure access to barcode scanners. Squids 3141 Barcode Scanner Lanyard Adjustable Attachments (10-Pack) : For use with Ergodyne Retractables. Connect to D-ring for quick, secure access to barcode scanners.

New Tethering Solutions Reduce Damaging and Time-Wasting Drops

Complementing the harnesses and holsters, Ergodyne's new lanyards are designed to keep essentials close at hand while reducing drop distances to protect tools, workers and surroundings:



Squids 3151 Coil Lanyard with Mini Adhesive Mount : Designed with an adhesive end to mount to small tools and devices. Snags and hang-ups are reduced thanks to its coiled and 360° rotating design.

Squids 3152 Coil Lanyard with Dual Swivel Hooks : Same coiled design and length options as the Squids 3151 Coil Lanyard with Mini Adhesive Mount but featuring two swivel hook connection points.

Squids 3153 Web Lanyard with Dual Trigger Hooks : Featuring a non-stretch design, this lanyard reduces drop length to enhance safety at heights or prevent tool, equipment and device damage while working on the ground level. Its dual trigger hooks securely tether tools up to 5 lbs, minimizing tangles for hassle-free use. Squids 3154 Web Lanyard with Dual Screw-Gate Carabiners : Featuring a short, non-stretch webbing to reduce drop distance, while the swiveling screw-gate carabiners prevent tangling, keeping your tools secure and easily accessible.

“This launch represents a commitment continuing to grow as the sector does,” added Hahn.“A commitment to safety, first and foremost, but also helping create a better workday by listening to the frustrations, pain points and needs of these critical workers.”

For more details on this launch and how Ergodyne is improving the safety and efficiency of those in warehousing, distribution centers and retail operations, visit ergodyne.com .

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

