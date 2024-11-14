Dalfen Industrial Inks First Lease In New Miami Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dalfen Industrial

has announced the signing of a 96,000 square foot lease with Cooper & Hunter, a leading HVAC equipment company, at its recently completed Midpoint Miami Logistics Center in Hialeah, Florida. Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

Midpoint Miami Logistics Center, Hialeah, FL

Continue Reading

Midpoint Miami Logistics Center is a recently completed Class A development totaling 300,000 square feet. This development is located in

the NW Medley industrial submarket of Dade County with close access to the Florida Turnpike, I-75 and W Okeechobee (Hwy. 27). It is also within 11 miles of Miami International Airport and 20 miles of the Port of Miami .

Wayne Ramoski, Skylar Stein, and Ivana Leitner Perez of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dalfen Industrial in the lease transaction, while Cooper & Hunter (operating under the name Comfortside ) was represented by Cook Commercial Realty .

"We are pleased to welcome Comfortside to our Midpoint Miami Logistics Center," said Tyler McElroy , Dalfen Industrial's Florida's Market Officer. "This strategic 'last mile' location will provide Comfortside with an ideal location for their immediate Miami distribution needs. We'd also like to extend our thanks to Cushman & Wakefield for their diligence in securing this lease."

According to Yanni Gordo, Vice President of Operations at Comfortside LLC, the company considered numerous options before selecting Midpoint Miami Logistics Center. "We have been searching and previewing 100,000 square foot facilities for months and decided that the Midpoint Logistics warehouse location would best serve our business needs for storage and distribution," Gordo said.

Dalfen Industrial owns and operates 1.5M square feet of industrial property in South Florida.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED