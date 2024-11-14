Miami-Dade County Makes History As First-Ever Destination To Host Official Welcome Event For International Media During Latin GRAMMY® Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ®

Celebrates Miami's Rich Legacy as the Capital of Latin and Arts

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County has made history by hosting the first-ever official and exclusive welcome event for accredited international attending the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards ® , underscoring the destination's position as a global capital of Latin music and culture. This landmark reception, held at

The Epic Hotel in downtown Miami, was attended by industry luminaries, including David Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

(GMCVB); Daniella Levine-Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County ; Manuel Abud, CEO of The

Latin Recording Academy ® ; Clarissa Molina, Univision journalist and EMMY Award winner; and Stephen

Neuman, VP of Global Government Affairs for American Airlines .

"Welcoming the Latin GRAMMY Awards ®

back to Miami-Dade County is not only a celebration of Latin music but a testament to the vital role Miami plays as a cultural capital," said David

Whitaker, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. "This iconic event is a powerful platform to showcase Miami's dynamic arts and culture scene, diverse communities, and thriving economy. We are honored to host this milestone event and celebrate our position at the intersection of multicultural heritage, culture, sports, entertainment and music."

The Latin GRAMMY's return to Miami marks the third time the awards have been hosted in Greater Miami, with previous years including 2003 and 2020, the latter held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Latin Recording Academy, headquartered in Miami, chose Miami to emphasize the destination's pivotal role in the Latin music world, as well as its status as a global gateway to the Americas.

"Hosting the Latin GRAMMY Awards not only honors

our community's vibrant Latin roots,

but also shines a spotlight on our county as a global hub for culture and entertainment,"

said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "We are very proud

that Miami-Dade County is once again hosting the Latin GRAMMY Awards. As thousands of visitors are expected to fill our hotels, dine in our restaurants, and visit our small businesses, our workers and entrepreneurs will benefit directly as they fuel our local economy."

Miami's World-Class Venues Shine During Latin GRAMMY Week

Throughout Latin GRAMMY Week, Greater Miami's premier venues will showcase the destination's event infrastructure and vibrant offerings. Events and celebrations are set to take place at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts , The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science , The Miami Beach Convention Center , The Kaseya Center and many hotels including The Kimpton EPIC Hotel , The Loews Miami Beach Hotel and The Faena Hotel Miami Beach . Together, these spaces help highlight Miami's unique ability to host the world's most prestigious events while providing artists and media with unparalleled experiences.

"We are proud to be the Official Airline of the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, especially as it returns to Miami -- the airline's largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean," said American Airlines Vice President of MIA Operations Juan Carlos Liscano. "Events of this magnitude bring thousands of travelers to the Greater Miami area and that would not be possible without strong partnerships with Miami-Dade County and the GMCVB. As Miami's Hometown Airline, we are committed to connecting communities and celebrating our diverse culture with deep roots in Latin America."

A Cultural Tapestry of Music, Art, and Innovation

Miami and Miami Beach's connection to Latin culture is reflected in its music and arts, making it a natural home for the Latin GRAMMYs. From Wynwood's colorful street art to Art Basel in Miami Beach and Art of Black Miami , the destination offers a multicultural, artistic landscape that resonates with artists and audiences worldwide.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards bring the eyes of the world to Greater Miami and the destination stands proudly as a birthplace of creativity, culture, and connectivity in Latin music, reaffirming its status as the ultimate destination for artists, industry leaders, and fans.

