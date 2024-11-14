Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Towel Warmer / Bathroom Heater (LDJ-415)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a product that would provide users with a warm towel and bathroom after bathing or showering," said an inventor, from Brooklyn,
N.Y., "so I invented the TOWEL WARMER / BATHROOM HEATER. My design ensures that a warm bath towel is readily available within minutes."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warm a towel and the bathroom after bathing or showering. In doing so, it helps eliminate a chill. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, boats, RV's, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-415, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
