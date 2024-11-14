عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Towel Warmer / Bathroom Heater (LDJ-415)


11/14/2024 1:46:00 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a product that would provide users with a warm towel and bathroom after bathing or showering," said an inventor, from Brooklyn,
N.Y., "so I invented the TOWEL WARMER / BATHROOM HEATER. My design ensures that a warm bath towel is readily available within minutes."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warm a towel and the bathroom after bathing or showering. In doing so, it helps eliminate a chill. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, nursing homes, boats, RV's, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-415, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108887411


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search