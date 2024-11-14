Magenta Token Pre-Sale Now Live: Pioneering A New Era In The Magentaverse Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enthusiasts and investors worldwide are invited to participate in the ongoing pre-sale of the highly anticipated Magenta Token ($MAGENTA), which launched on November 1, 2024. With ambitious goals and a clear roadmap, Magenta Token is set to revolutionize the decentralized within the MagentaVerse ecosystem.

The Magenta team proudly announces the active pre-sale of its Magenta Token ($MAGENTA) on the blockchain, offering early adopters an exclusive opportunity to join at a pre-sale price of $0.10 per token. This pre-sale marks the first step in the MagentaVerse journey, an ecosystem that combines gaming, digital assets, and a dynamic community economy. As part of this launch phase, participants can also engage in a Beta Testing Tournament for "Magenta's Laser Quest: Rescue Mr. Pink."

Magenta integrates three billion-dollar industries with $MAGENTA: mobile gaming, smart contracts, and giveaway marketing. Through a unique tokenized economy that leverages cryptocurrencies and NFTs, Magenta aims to elevate mobile gaming to new heights, creating sustainable business models designed to enhance user engagement and retention.











A Free-to-Earn Model

$MAGENTA introduces a Free-to-Earn model, making games free to download while allowing players to earn tokens through gameplay. These rewards can be held as investments or sold. Supported by in-game ad revenue and a token buyback structure, this model sustains rewards for players without requiring in-game purchases.

Built to power the expansive MagentaVerse, $MAGENTA will function as a reward token for mobile and Web3 games, driving transactions and interactions within this immersive digital world. The pre-sale aims to raise between $75,000 (softcap) and $500,000 (hardcap), with a launch price of $0.10 and an initial market cap of $1 million.

$MAGENTA Pre-Sale Allocation



Max Supply : 100M

Starting Supply: 10M

Pre-Sale Price: $0.10 (capped at $500,000)

Starting Market Cap: $1 Million Starting Token Price: $0.10

Tokenomics



5% or 5,000,000 tokens allocated to pre-sale at staking.magentacoin.io, claimable immediately upon sellout.

5% or 5,000,000 tokens for initial liquidity provisioning (DEX/CEX listing).

5% to be minted/released on TGE to secure exchange listings (MEXC/Bybit).

5% to be minted/released post-listing to fund global marketing and game incentives. 80% to be allocated to Magenta DAO after 30 days, available for voting, allocation, and white paper incentives.

"Magenta is more than just a token-it's the key to a unique digital ecosystem, empowering holders to experience a new frontier of decentralized engagement," said Tim Leuliette II, CEO of Magenta. "We are building a world where players, creators, and investors have the freedom to explore, engage, and thrive together. The pre-sale offers an exceptional opportunity for early adopters to join us on this journey."

Token Utility

$MAGENTA will serve multiple functions within the MagentaVerse ecosystem, including but not limited to:



Transaction Fees: The primary medium of exchange for transaction fees on the platform.

Gaming Rewards: The primary currency for mobile game rewards.

Staking: Allows participants to stake $MAGENTA to earn rewards and participate in governance.

Governance (DAO): Token holders can vote on important decisions regarding the platform's future. Incentives and Rewards: Users and developers will receive $MAGENTA as a reward for contributing to the ecosystem.

What Sets Magenta Token Apart?

Leveraging blockchain technology, $MAGENTA is creating a decentralized gaming economy powered by transparent and fair rules encoded in smart contracts. This approach can increase user trust and reduce operational costs related to security and payment processing.

Beyond traditional cryptocurrency, Magenta Token is designed for seamless integration within the MagentaVerse, allowing users to access exclusive games, participate in NFT collections, and earn rewards. With a solid launch strategy, Magenta Token offers strong liquidity and utility from day one.

With an initial market cap set at $1 million and a capped supply, the $MAGENTA token provides investors a transparent entry into the next wave of decentralized finance and digital entertainment innovation.

How to Participate

Joining the Magenta Token pre-sale is easy and secure. Prospective investors can use Phantom or SolFlare wallets to purchase tokens directly through the official platform on the Solana blockchain.

For more information on Magenta Token, please visit our website at and join our community for regular updates.

About Magenta

Magenta is a decentralized platform built on the Solana blockchain, combining mobile gaming, NFTs, and Web3 games with community-driven experiences in the MagentaVerse. With a focus on accessibility, user engagement, and digital innovation, Magenta is redefining how users interact with digital economies.

