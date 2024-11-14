Tetra Pharm Technologies Prescribes Rootstock ERP To Drive Its Digital Strategy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Danish biopharmaceutical company to utilize Rootstock and Salesforce to enable end-to-end data visibility, improve decision-making, and support growth

- Steen Jakobsen, CFO of Tetra Pharm TechnologiesSAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rootstock Software today announced that Tetra Pharm Technologies , a Danish biopharmaceutical company specializing in chronic pain, mental health, and obesity treatments, has selected Rootstock ERP to advance the digital strategy around its manufacturing operations. As a young and rapidly expanding company, Tetra Pharm Technologies is leveraging Rootstock ERP as part of its foundation for growth.Founded in 2018 by industry veterans Martin Rose and Jesper Breum, Tetra Pharm Technologies is dedicated to improving quality of life for patients through innovative science. With a strong focus on treatments targeting the central nervous system (CNS) and the immune system to treat neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders, the company has grown steadily since its inception. In 2020, Tetra Pharm Technologies opened its first production site in Hillerød and received authorization from the Danish Medicines Agency.“We saw the importance of putting the right ERP system in place early, before any of our processes became set in stone,” said Steen Jakobsen ( ), Chief Financial Officer of Tetra Pharm Technologies.“We are growing quickly and need tools that will allow us to scale efficiently. After a thorough review of ERP options, we found that Rootstock ERP on the Salesforce Platform offered the best fit with our innovative culture and business needs. Rootstock's flexibility and seamless integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud will enable us to automate processes and ensure we're positioned to meet the regulatory requirements of our upcoming clinical trials and potential market expansions.”“Tetra Pharm Technologies needed a robust ERP solution to provide traceability, help control inventory, and manage costs effectively,” said Nicolai Lyster ( ), Supply Chain Manager at Tetra Pharm Technologies.“Rootstock's QuickStart Implementation gives us the flexibility to control the pace and depth of our deployment without heavily relying on consultants-a model we haven't seen with other ERP providers. The Rootstock Success Community ( ) has also been a great resource, offering accessible training and support. As we scale, we're excited about Rootstock's ability to evolve with our company, offering opportunities to extend our capabilities.”Tetra Pharm Technologies is leveraging Rootstock's Learning Center ( ) and QuickStart Implementation ( ) to support user adoption and a rapid go-live. Using the Rootstock Configuration Wizard, the company is focusing on deploying core financial and operational processes.“Tetra Pharm Technologies' decision to implement Rootstock underscores the value of our ERP solution in highly regulated and complex industries like life sciences,” said Rick Berger ( ), CEO of Rootstock Software.“We are excited to work closely with Tetra Pharm Technologies to enhance their manufacturing processes and scale their operations to bring their treatments to market.”Tetra Pharm Technologies also anticipates that the implementation of Rootstock ERP will significantly reduce its reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes, enabling more accurate reporting, better real-time visibility, and improved decisions in its business.For more information on how Rootstock ERP helps companies to streamline their manufacturing operations and support growth, schedule a demo today ( ) or meet the company at one of its upcoming events ( ).Salesforce, Sales Cloud, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( ) provides the leading ERP for product companies ( ), empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Customers appreciate Rootstock's focus on their success-providing AI-ready decisioning capabilities but with a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock's platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( ).

