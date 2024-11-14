Aprio Expands To Southern California With Addition Of Kirsch Kohn & Bridge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

By combining forces, Aprio expands West Coast presence and strengthens California footprint

ATLANTA and WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio , a top 25 business advisory and accounting firm, announces its expansion to Southern California with the combination with Kirsch Kohn & Bridge ( KKB ) , located in Woodland Hills, Calif. Effective November 1, 2024, KKB joined Aprio, adding five partners and more than 30 professionals.

KKB has a 60-year history delivering a comprehensive, tailored suite of accounting, tax, and business advisory services to businesses and leaders in a wide variety of industries including construction, real estate, professional services, retail, and manufacturing. KKB's partners and professionals bring to Aprio extensive industry knowledge and a vibrant, collaborative culture, that fosters continuous professional development for team members and a personalized approach to client service.

"There is tremendous synergy between Aprio and KKB, which enables us to further elevate our tax, accounting, and advisory capabilities and deepen our roots across California. Continuing to build out our presence across the West Coast is an important part of our growth strategy and KKB is the right partner to launch our first location in Southern California," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio . "Together, we will bring even more robust insights, perspectives, and solutions to our clients to help them propel forward."

"We are thrilled to become part of Aprio's vision for the future," said Carisa Ferrer, Managing Partner of KKB . "Over the past 60 years, KKB has grown from the ground up to suit the unique and complex challenges of our clients. As we move forward with our combined knowledge, we will accelerate our ability to leverage innovative talent, business processes, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced solutions to help our clients with even greater precision and care."

The Woodland Hills location marks Aprio's third California office. Aprio's other locations include San Francisco and Walnut Creek.

Joe Tarasco, of Accountants Advisory, served as the advisor to Aprio on the transaction.

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,000+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Aprio

About Kirsch Kohn & Bridge (KKB)

As a contemporary, full-service CPA and advisory firm, KKB effectively utilizes the most progressive technology to provide customized services and tailored solutions to support our valued clients. With significant industry experience and insights, partners and professionals work closely with clients to support every stage and business life cycle.

