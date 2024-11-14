Inventhelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory To Filter Sunlight Glare (LGI-2777)
Date
11/14/2024 1:31:11 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- improved visibility while driving," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the SHADES. My design would make traveling more comfortable, and it could reduce glare-related accidents."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to filter sunlight glare while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a glare-free view. As a result, it increases visibility, comfort, and safety. It also reduces the need for sunglasses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGI-2777, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108887387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.