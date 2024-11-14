Inventhelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory To Filter Sunlight Glare (LGI-2777)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- improved visibility while driving," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the SHADES. My design would make traveling more comfortable, and it could reduce glare-related accidents."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to filter sunlight glare while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a glare-free view. As a result, it increases visibility, comfort, and safety. It also reduces the need for sunglasses. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LGI-2777, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED