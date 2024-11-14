Kearney Launches Geopolitical Service Line To Give Executives New One-Stop-Shop For Navigating Elevated Global Uncertainty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, today announced the launch of its newest offering, aimed at helping clients steer their companies through our ever-changing world. Kearney's

Geopolitical Dynamics

provides executives with a holistic solution to navigate today's elevated instability and its impact on business.

In a new era marked by persistent economic uncertainty, regulatory shifts, great power competition, and corresponding escalations, executives face an unprecedented volume of challenges and new opportunities. A recent Kearney assessment determined that fewer than 20% of Fortune 500 companies are ready for this "new era," defined by heightened geopolitical and economic volatility, a shift from globalization to regionalization, and the emergence of artificial intelligence.

While traditional geopolitical advisory models served clients well in a more stable environment, today's persistent uncertainty calls for a new approach. Kearney is stepping up with a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that enables executives to proactively navigate complexity and transform it into a catalyst for opportunity. Geopolitical Dynamics offers clients a path to accelerate the development of their in-house capabilities to navigate the implications for their strategy, operations, and people, mitigating risks and capitalizing on emerging trends along the way.

"After 40 years of operating in a globalized landscape, executives now face the urgent challenge of building internal capabilities to navigate heightened geopolitical instability. They must address immediate threats to business while managing long-term planning of markets, supply chains, and the broader enterprise," said Drew DeLong, Global Lead of Geopolitical Dynamics at Kearney. "This new service is designed to give executives a one-stop shop to navigate with confidence and stay ahead."

Geopolitical Dynamics offers a comprehensive suite of services that covers every stage of geopolitical management:



Granular Business Intelligence : Anticipating the "what's next" and "what's to come" at a granular level in partnership with an expansive global network of intelligence, government, and industrial partners.



Executive Priority Setting : Aligning executive teams and boards around where and why priorities should be set based on all readily available intelligence and business-specific nuances using tabletop exercises, granular scenario planning, and targeted diligences.



Operational Execution : Mobilizing supply chains and enterprise footprints to respond to immediate and long-term needs (including contingencies), leveraging nearly 100 years of Kearney's heritage and excellence in strategic operations.

Geopolitical Org Ownership : Defining who and how geopolitics are owned and managed within the business today-at the board, CEO staff, and management levels-including the charting of Geopolitical Units and deploying Government Affairs to drive business outcomes through targeted government engagement that drives competitive industrial strategy.

This approach provides a simple but powerful solution to anticipate, plan, and respond faster to emerging threats and opportunities with clarity, speed, and ownership while minimizing disruption to the business-something that is critical to the executive agenda today.

"Boards and leadership teams can no longer afford to treat geopolitical matters in isolation from the standard course of business," noted Colette LaForce, independent Board Director, Kearney advisor, and former CXO of Dell Services and AMD. "The C-suite needs a streamlined solution that cuts through generic intelligence, aligns our teams, and enables rapid response. Kearney has built a model that is designed to do just that for organizations of all sizes and in all sectors."

This offering will draw on Kearney's expansive capabilities to offer executives truly differentiated insights: product design analysis from PERLab , on-the-ground data from reshoring experts, market insights from the Consumer Institute , detailed trends from the Supply Chain Institute , and macroeconomic forecasts from the Global Business Policy Council .

For more information about how Kearney's Geopolitical Dynamics capability will help you navigate the road ahead, please visit Geopolitical Dynamics or contact one of our experts listed below.

Drew DeLong – [email protected]

Doug Mehl – [email protected]

Ben T. Smith, IV – [email protected]

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. To learn more about Kearney, please visit .

