Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bag Filling Accessory (LGI-395)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for one person to fill a plastic bag with leaves, grass clippings, or other material," said an inventor, from Springfield Gardens, N.Y., "so I invented the INVISIBLE MAN. My design eliminates the need for assistance, and it helps reduce hassles and frustrations."

The invention provides an effective way to collect leaves and other yard debris into a bag. In doing so, it ensures the bag remains open and in position. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the need to bend and strain. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-395, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

