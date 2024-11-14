Global Organoids Market To Surge Significantly At A CAGR Of ~14% By 2030 | Delveinsight

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Organoids to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of ~14% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The demand for organoids is being driven mainly by an increased preference for personalized medicine, a rising trend of using organoids as alternatives to animal testing, and their expanding application in cancer research, among other factors, throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight's Organoids Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading organoids companies' market shares, challenges, organoids market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market organoids companies in the market.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global organoids market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the organoids market, the liver category had a significant revenue share in the organoids market in 2023.

Notable organoids companies such as Thermofisher Scientific Inc., StemCell Technologies Inc., Qgel, DefiniGE, Cellesce Ltd, OcellO B.V., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), Organovo Holdings Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Corning Incorporated, and several others, are currently operating in the organoids market. In February 2024, ATCC and Tissue Dynamics , a disruptive pharma-tech company integrating advanced artificial intelligence tools with bionic human organoids, announced a partnership to develop workflow-friendly cardiac organoids-based kits for improved cardiac safety testing in drug development. The collaboration was done under the Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation (BIRD) framework.

Organoids Overview

Organoids are miniature, three-dimensional cellular structures that mimic the organization and function of actual human organs. They are created from stem cells, which are capable of differentiating into various cell types and are grown in specialized laboratory conditions that allow them to self-organize into complex, organ-like structures. Organoids have been successfully generated for numerous organs, including the brain, liver, kidney, intestine, and lung, enabling scientists to study human development and disease in a controlled environment. This revolutionary model provides insights into the way tissues grow and respond to environmental changes, giving researchers a more accurate and ethical alternative to animal testing in certain studies.

In addition to advancing our understanding of human biology, organoids have significant implications in the fields of regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. For instance, patient-derived organoids can be used to test drugs and treatment options, offering a more individualized approach to therapy by predicting how a specific patient might respond to a treatment. Furthermore, organoids can help researchers explore complex diseases, such as cancer, by replicating the tumor environment and enabling the study of tumor behavior and drug resistance. As organoid research progresses, the potential for these structures to contribute to developing novel therapies and bridging the gap between laboratory models and clinical application continues to grow.









Organoids Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the organoids market in 2023 among all regions. This dominance is driven by the presence of numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms utilizing organoid 3D culture technology to advance regenerative medicines for drug discovery and development within the region. Additionally, heightened R&D efforts by leading manufacturers, along with increasing clinical and research activities, contribute to the growth of the North American organoids market.

For instance, major US-based biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their product portfolios across multiple global distribution channels. Some US corporations are also prioritizing direct collaborations with academic institutions to enhance their industrial research. Prominent US companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioIVT, ZenBio, Corning Incorporated, and Organovo are actively broadening their product lines by launching innovative offerings for the global organoids market.

In July 2023, Molecular Devices, LLC., a California-based life sciences solutions provider, expanded its organoid product line to support next-generation drug discovery. This new line utilizes proprietary bioreactor and bioprocess technology to scale the production of standardized, assay-ready organoids from customer-supplied organoid lines or patient-derived xenografts (PDX).

Collectively, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the organoids market in North America throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Organoids Market Dynamics

The organoids market has been growing rapidly, driven by advancements in biotechnology and their application in drug discovery, disease modeling, and personalized medicine . Organoids, which are three-dimensional cell cultures derived from stem cells, can mimic the structure and function of real human organs, providing more accurate models for studying human physiology and pathology. This has made organoids particularly valuable in the pharmaceutical industry, where they are used for screening potential drug candidates and reducing reliance on animal models . Their ability to replicate human tissues in a controlled laboratory setting allows for more precise insights into the effects of drugs, thereby accelerating drug development timelines and improving success rates.

A significant driver of the organoids market is the increasing need for personalized medicine . Organoids can be derived from patient-specific cells, allowing researchers and clinicians to create customized models of disease for each individual. This can be particularly impactful in cancer research, where tumor-derived organoids are used to predict a patient's response to various treatments. The ability to test drugs on patient-specific models not only improves treatment efficacy but also minimizes adverse effects. As precision medicine continues to gain traction in healthcare, the demand for organoid technology is expected to grow substantially.

Another key factor influencing the organoids market is its application in disease modeling . Organoids are used to study complex diseases, including neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and infectious diseases like COVID-19. For instance, brain organoids have been developed to study neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, providing insights that were previously unattainable with traditional cell culture or animal models. This has led to increased funding and investment in organoid research from both the public and private sectors, as these models are seen as promising tools for understanding and developing treatments for complex diseases.

Despite the promising applications, the organoids market faces certain challenges. One of the primary hurdles is the complexity and cost of developing and maintaining organoids . The process requires highly specialized equipment and expertise, making it difficult for smaller labs or institutions to adopt this technology. Additionally, while organoids offer a closer approximation to human tissues, they are not perfect replicas . Issues such as lack of vascularization (the presence of blood vessels) and immune system components in organoid cultures limit their applicability in some studies. Addressing these limitations through technical innovations and standardization could open up further growth opportunities for the market.

In the future, the organoids market is likely to see increased adoption in academic research and biopharmaceutical industries as technological advancements improve the reliability and accessibility of organoid models. Collaborations between academic institutions, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical firms are expected to drive the development of organoid technologies further, creating a robust pipeline of organoid-based applications across multiple therapeutic areas. With a growing focus on ethical research and the reduction of animal testing, organoids are positioned to play a critical role in the evolution of biomedical research, drug development, and personalized medicine.

