Synapse Energy Economics Announces New CEO To Lead Next Stage Of Energy Transition

Synapse's co-founder and new CEO, Jeannie Ramey.

Bruce Biewald, Synapse Founder and Chief Scientist.

Public-interest-focused analysis firm gets its first female CEO

- Jeannie RameyCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synapse Energy Economics, Inc., an independent consulting firm providing energy sector expertise for public interest purposes, has a new leader. Co-founder Jean Ann (Jeannie) Ramey took over last month as the new CEO, while founder and former CEO Bruce Biewald will serve as the Board Chair and Chief Scientist to provide strategic guidance.Bruce and Jeannie founded Synapse in 1996 to make rigorous electric sector analysis accessible to government agencies, consumer and environmental advocates, and other public interest stakeholders. Since that time, Bruce and Jeannie have molded Synapse into a trusted and respected name in the energy industry by providing strategic economic analysis of complex energy topics. Under their leadership, Synapse has greatly enhanced its public and private sector clients' work to decarbonize energy production and use in a fair and affordable way throughout the United States and beyond.As the new CEO, Jeannie will build on her years in Synapse management and her experience leveraging resources in the name of an equitable clean energy transition. Jeannie's appointment as CEO provides a chance for Synapse to achieve a leadership change that provides both continuity and a fresh perspective for the next stages of the clean energy transition.Jeannie notes, "It's a great time to be taking over as the leader of a company with such an incredible track record, thanks to Bruce and his unique leadership style. I plan on making this an even better place to work to the benefit of our staff and clients so we can continue protecting communities and the environment. "Founder Bruce Biewald will continue to play a crucial role in the company as the Board Chair and Chief Scientist. In addition to working closely with Jeannie to ensure a smooth transition, he will focus on innovation both within Synapse and throughout the energy sector. He will also draw on his extensive industry experience and personal insight to offer strategic guidance to Synapse and its clients on traditional and emerging energy planning issues.Regarding the change in leadership, Bruce states, "I'm excited about this next phase of Synapse and the new leadership Jeannie will bring. Now more than ever, this industry could use a driven female leader to help our clients improve the effectiveness and pace of decarbonization."The entire team at Synapse is excited about this new chapter and looks forward to working with Jeannie as the new CEO. With her leadership, the company is well-positioned to continue helping its clients work towards more equitable, reliable, and affordable energy systems. For more information about Synapse and its services, please visit its website at .

