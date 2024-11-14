From Local Excellence To National Presence, Success Stories Behind Modigent's Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic landscape of business acquisitions, one name is becoming increasingly significant for its unique approach: Modigent. By prioritizing genuine partnership and growth, Modigent is reshaping the narrative around strategic acquisitions, especially within the commercial HVAC, mechanical controls, and mid-market sectors. At its core, Modigent recognizes the complexities owners face as they plan the next chapter for their companies.

"Being approached for acquisition can be daunting for business owners, primarily due to misconceptions and a lack of familiarity with potential partners," states Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. "Our mission at Modigent is to demystify this process, presenting a clear, beneficial path for both parties involved."

Modigent's collaborative approach ensures companies retain their ethos while unlocking new growth opportunities.

Gustavo Subiela, Executive V.P. of Corporate Development, underscores this strategy: "We don't just acquire businesses; we work to understand and enhance their legacy. Our focus is on building relationships, recognizing each company's unique needs, and crafting strategies for long-term success."

The value of becoming a Modigent company goes beyond simple acquisition. Each operating company within the Modigent family contributes to a powerful network of shared resources, operational efficiencies, and collaborative expertise. This connected structure allows companies to leverage Modigent's nationwide reach, fostering enhanced service offerings and streamlined operations across sectors.

Enhancing the legacy of a business includes ensuring stability and growth for existing employees. Modigent takes a people-first focus and prefers to retain the business's employees, nurturing their talents to build a workforce of problem solvers and innovative thinkers who will thrive in the changing field of commercial HVAC technology and energy solutions.

For business owners, becoming a Modigent company means entering into a partnership that respects their company's history while steering it toward a promising future. This understanding and respect for the business's legacy, combined with Modigent's industry expertise and strategic resources, offer a compelling proposition for owners contemplating the next steps for their companies.

In continuation of its efforts to provide clarity and insight into its acquisition process, Modigent is hosting an exclusive webinar in partnership with ACHR News on December 10, 2024 . This webinar will focus on educating HVAC contractors about preparing their businesses for acquisition, understanding the due diligence and sales process, and preserving company legacy post-acquisition. Key speakers will include Modigent's CEO Dan Bueschel, acquisition specialists, and industry leaders, sharing firsthand experiences and valuable advice. For more information, or to register, please visit: Exploring Your Options: How Strategic Acquisition Can Secure Your HVAC Business's Future | ACHR News .

"Our message to business owners is simple: partnering with Modigent means more than just an acquisition-it's about unlocking new growth, driving innovation, and building a lasting legacy. This webinar offers a chance to see firsthand how we help companies navigate this transition while preserving what makes them unique," added Subiela, Executive V.P. of Corporate Development.

By redefining what it means to be acquired, Modigent is setting a new standard in the industry, one where growth and legacy go hand in hand. As the company continues to expand, it remains focused on its commitment to partnership, innovation, and long-term success. For business owners ready to secure their future, Modigent offers a clear and compelling path forward. To learn more, visit Modigent's Acquisitions Program at .

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations, and career opportunities at

