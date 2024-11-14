Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Multipurpose Accessory For Fishermen (LBT-8506)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fishing takes me on many

terrains such as rocky banks, concrete piers, or the bow of a boat and fishing carts just couldn't keep up. I needed a mobile product that could store my tools, rods, fish and bait while also providing a comfortable seat," said an inventor, from Paris, Tenn., "so I invented the BACK PACK FISHING SEAT WITH POLE HOLDERS. My design feels the needs of most mobile fisherman it's lightweight, mobile, and secure while also being easily adaptable to any terrain encountered

The patent-pending invention provides an all-terrain transport/backpack for fishing enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to store and transport various fishing gear to and from a fishing spot such as rod holders, chair, tools, tackle, and bait. It also offers a convenient and comfortable seat, and it can be used to secure multiple fishing rods on virtually any terrain. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that folds and locks for easy transportation, so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-8506, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

