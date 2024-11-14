Conexon Connect Completes First Project In Missouri, Delivering Fiber Broadband Access To 13,500 Rural Homes And Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Network built in partnership with Osage Valley Electric Cooperative completed ahead of schedule to deliver high-speed internet access to rural Missourians



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect , the internet (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon , announced the completion of its inaugural Missouri fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) project, marking its fifth completion nationwide. Launched in partnership with Osage Valley Electric Cooperative in 2021, the project enables high-speed internet access for 13,500 homes and businesses across seven rural Missouri counties.



The Connect network, owned by Osage Valley Electric Cooperative, which spans over 3,200 miles, was completed in less than three years to the tremendous satisfaction of members. This early completion has enabled thousands of Missourians to access multi-gigabit-speed internet, bridging the digital divide and enhancing the quality of life for residents and businesses in the region.

"Our partnership with Conexon Connect has not only brought cutting-edge internet to our community but also proven that rural America can have the same world-class connectivity as urban areas," Osage Valley Electric Cooperative CEO Jarrod Campbell said.

"I want to thank Jarrod Campbell and the board of Osage Valley Electric Cooperative. Three times over the past four years, Jarrod and the board put their trust in our company," said Conexon co-CEO Jonathan Chambers. "First, by their decision to join our bidding consortium in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. Second, by their decision to allow us to take over their RDOF bidding when other bidders spoiled the auction. Third, by their decision to partner with Conexon in the construction and operation of a fiber broadband network. When someone puts their trust in you, it creates a bond, and our bond is a strong one."

The completion of the Osage Valley Electric project marks a key step in Conexon's mission to expand broadband access across Missouri, a journey that began in 2015 when the company formed to partner with electric cooperatives and assist them in deploying fiber networks to their rural communities. The Conexon Connect partnerships with Osage Valley Electric and neighboring cooperative Sac Osage Electric accelerated the company's efforts to serve rural Missouri. In addition to those two projects, Connect recently launched its latest Missouri network in Wayne County, further expanding access to underserved rural communities. Collectively, these Connect projects will reach more than 30,000 unserved or underserved Missouri homes and businesses.



"Completing our first fiber network in Missouri is a significant milestone for Conexon Connect," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and co-CEO. "The success of the project showcases both the power of fiber broadband in rural areas and the continuing commitment of electric cooperatives to improving the lives and communities of those they serve."

Conexon Connect is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.



