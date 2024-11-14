Gables Residential Breaks Ground On Gables Library Square In Downtown Salt Lake City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gables Residential's first Utah project, Gables Library Square

- Charles Elliott, Gables Residential's Chief OfficerSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gables Residential , a leader in multifamily development and management, is excited to announce the groundbreaking of Gables Library Square, its first project in Utah. Strategically located on the east side of downtown Salt Lake City, Gables Library Square marks the company's expansion into the state and will deliver best-in-class living with an exceptional combination of style, convenience, and Gables Signature ServiceTM.Situated within walking distance of downtown, Trolley Square, Liberty Park, and major Trax lines, Gables Library Square will offer residents an unparalleled living experience, highlighted by sweeping views of the Wasatch Front. With an anticipated delivery of spring 2027, the community will feature a thoughtfully designed mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartment homes, with the latter offering private terraces for their enjoyment.Gables Library Square is designed with the highest standards of sustainability and wellness and will be achieving both LEED and Fitwel certifications. Kier Construction leads the construction, and Method Studio is responsible for the architectural design of the community, blending modern aesthetics with functional, sustainable design principles. The community will feature high-end finishes, such as premium tile, backlit mirrors in bathrooms, and upgraded fixtures throughout, ensuring a refined and timeless living space.Crafted to enhance our residents' quality of life, Gables Library Square will also host highly desired amenities that cater to modern living while maintaining a serene and inviting atmosphere. Key features include:.A sophisticated co-working lounge designed for remote work and collaboration..A two-story fitness center featuring a dedicated yoga studio and sauna.Secure bike and ski lockers.Pet spaces.A club room with an indoor game lounge.An expansive pool deck with breathtaking mountain views, BBQ areas, and lounging spaces.A tranquil courtyard providing a quiet retreat“We've designed this community to offer not just best-in-class amenities but also a quiet, elevated feel that aligns with the majestic beauty of Salt Lake City,” said Charles Elliott, Gables Residential's Chief Investment Officer.“Every detail of Gables Library Square has been thoughtfully planned to deliver an apartment home environment where residents can thrive, whether they're working, relaxing, or enjoying their surroundings.”For more information about Gables Residential, visit gables. For media inquiries about the new Gables Library Square, please contact Nicole Allen, BWP Communications, at ... or 801.884.3443.###About Gables ResidentialGables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing, and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops, and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Seattle, South Florida, Southern California, and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the above markets as well as in Tampa and North Florida.Gables manages approximately 27,000 apartment homes and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, training, and benefits. These achievements reflect the impact of Gables' experienced and dedicated team members, its superior knowledge of the markets served, and its expertise in development and management. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio and services, visit .

Nicole Allen

BWP Communications

+1 801-359-2766

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.