Inventhelp Inventors Develop Portable Device For Sliding/Turning A Spare Tire (LBT-8502)
Date
11/14/2024 12:46:03 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a way to greatly simplify the tire change operation," said one of two inventors, from
Selmer, Tenn., "so we invented the FAST FLAT. Our design would save a motorist a considerable amount of time and effort when replacing the flat with a spare."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to position a spare tire for application onto the wheel hub. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift and turn the heavy spare tire. As a result, it increases safety, and it helps avoid muscle strains, fatigue, and possible injuries. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and truck owners, mechanics, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-8502, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
