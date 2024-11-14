Testsprite Announces $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Funding To Lead The Next Wave Of Testing For Genai-Developed Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TestSprite , pioneering AI-powered autonomous software testing, today announced the close of a $1.5 million pre-seed round, bringing the total funding amount raised to $1.7 million. Investors included Techstars, Jinqiu Capital, MiraclePlus, Hat-trick Capital, EdgeCase Capital Partners, and angel investor Rafael Barroso. Additional came from the founding team. Funds will accelerate product development, expand the team, and scale operations to meet growing demand.

Funding comes on the heels of TestSprite introducing an early access beta program for its forthcoming end-to-end QA tool, which fully automates testing across back-end and front-end systems. TestSprite's autonomous testing tool aims to free individual developers and resource-constrained teams from traditional software QA and AI co-pilot testing tools that still require time-consuming steps or manual intervention.

The global automation testing market is expanding rapidly, with Polaris Research projecting the AI coding tools market to reach $27 billion by 2032. And, as AI-generated code becomes increasingly prevalent, developers face growing challenges in testing and validating complex code they didn't write. Current AI co-pilot tools still produce bugs while leaving critical gaps in testing and debugging. TestSprite's tool addresses this directly, delivering comprehensive validation without manual inspection, accelerating development cycles 10x faster.

"Automated testing is becoming more crucial as AI-assisted software development rapidly becomes the de-facto way of building software in a market that is pushing for faster, more efficient software delivery from software engineers. We believe the Testsprite team and product is poised to become the leader in this new market shift," said Andres Barreto, Managing Director at Techstars.

Yunhao Jiao, co-founder and CEO of TestSprite stated, "With this funding, we're excited to ready our autonomous testing tool. As AI-generated code becomes more complex, our vision is to let AI test AI, allowing developers to focus on innovation while maintaining software quality. We're grateful for our investors' support and look forward to scaling to meet market demands."

The company is offering a free community version for developers to test drive its fully autonomous software testing tool. Due to demand, priority access will be given to developers willing to share feedback and help refine TestSprite's testing tool.

Based in Seattle, Washington, privately-held TestSprite is pioneering the industry's first AI-powered software testing agent, especially for those using GenAI coding. Its mission is to simplify software testing for resource-limited dev teams worldwide. TestSprite accelerates end-to-end software dev cycles by eliminating manual testing, delivering speed improvements of up to ten times. The company's innovative tool leverages advanced AI and machine learning to deliver comprehensive test coverage with minimal developer input, significantly improving confidence in software releases.

