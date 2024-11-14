Serum-Free Media Market To Reach USD 4.76 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Serum-free Market

Serum-free Media Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements & Growing Demand for Cell-Based Therapies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to SNS Insider, The Global Serum-free Media Market size valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.16% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The serum-free media market is expanding quickly due to biotechnological progress that heightens the need for serum-free alternatives that enhance the consistency and reliability of cell culture. In contrast to traditional serum-based media, serum-free formulations eliminate the need for animal serum, allowing cell growth in precisely regulated conditions with specific nutritional and hormonal elements. This shift improves process efficiency, lowers contamination risks, and simplifies purification. Serum-free media play a vital role in producing therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines, fueling demand in biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, and vaccine manufacturing.The serum-free media market is growing swiftly as a result of major progress in research and development, especially in the development of animal component-free products for disease identification. Serum-free media are increasingly important for improving cell culture and cell therapy methods, vital for cellular diagnostics. This expansion underscores the rising significance of serum-free media in healthcare, propelled by the need for more efficient and sustainable solutions in disease diagnosis and treatment applications.Download PDF Brochure:Key Market Players:.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Sartorius AG.Merck KGaA.Lonza Group AG.Danaher.FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.MP Biomedicals.Corning Incorporated.PAN-Biotech.R&D Systems, Inc.Market Analysis: Growth Drivers and OpportunitiesThe growth of the serum-free media market is driven by the need for recombinant proteins utilized in therapeutic uses, particularly for long-term ailments such as cancer. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is resulting in heightened research on recombinant protein production, in which serum-free media are crucial. Serum-free media facilitate the growth of different cell types, such as immune cells that play a key role in vaccine creation and cancer treatments. Increased fascination with therapeutic proteins and cell-based therapies establishes serum-free media as essential in contemporary biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing.Request for FREE Sample Pages:Segment AnalysisBy productThe CHO Media segment maintained the leading share in 2023, representing 31% of the market, owing to its vital function in the production of biotherapeutics. CHO media, essential for supporting Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells, are crucial for the efficient production of recombinant proteins, commonly utilized in the production of biologics and antibody therapies. The dominance of this segment is due to CHO media's suitability for chemically defined, animal-free formulations that reduce contamination risks, rendering it very appropriate for biopharmaceutical uses.By TypeIn 2023, Liquid Media attained the largest share at 62%. The ease and efficiency offered by liquid media-removing the necessity for mixing and reducing contamination risks-have led to its widespread adoption, particularly in large-scale biomanufacturing. The preference for liquid formulations over powdered ones is driven by the need to lower contamination risks and ensure consistent quality throughout production processes.By ApplicationIn 2023, Biopharmaceutical Production represented a significant 73% share, propelled by the growth of biologics and biosimilars. With the expiration of patents on major monoclonal antibodies, the need for biosimilars is increasing, driving the adoption of serum-free media in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The growing dependence of the biopharmaceutical industry on serum-free media demonstrates its effectiveness in reducing variability in the production of therapeutic proteins.Serum-free Media Market SegmentationBy Product-CHO Media-HEK 293 Media-BHK Medium-Vero Medium-Stem Cell Medium-Other Serum-free MediaBy Type-Liquid Media-Semi-solid & Solid MediaBy Application-Biopharmaceutical Production-Monoclonal Antibodies-Vaccines Production-Other Therapeutic Proteins-Tissue Engineering & Regenerative MedicineRegional InsightsIn 2023, North America dominated the serum-free media market, achieving a substantial market share and experiencing a CAGR of 38%, fueled by a strong R&D ecosystem and favorable regulatory conditions. The area's significant investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, supported by targeted industry initiatives, highlights its prominent status. For example, FUJIFILM Holdings allocated USD 188.1 million in 2022 to build a new serum-free media facility in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park, highlighting North America's dedication to promoting biopharmaceutical innovation.Need any customization research on Serum-free Media Market, Enquire Now:The Asia-Pacific area is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 15% throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by a surge in demand for sophisticated therapies and the commonality of chronic illnesses, along with heightened research and development initiatives to develop innovative treatments.Recent Developments in the Serum-free Media Market. In April 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the Gibco CTS OpTmizer One Serum-Free Medium, an innovative formulation free from animal origins aimed at enhancing the scalability and efficiency of T cell expansion for both clinical and commercial cell therapy uses. This advancement seeks to meet the particular requirements of cell therapy production, providing enhanced reliability and efficiency.. In January 2023, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. enhanced its product line with the introduction of BalanCD HEK293 Viral Feed, a serum-free medium tailored for HEK293 cells. This development enhances the production of viral vectors, an essential element in gene and cell therapy applications, thereby bolstering FUJIFILM's position in the serum-free media domain.Buy this Premium Research Report:Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Serum-free Media Market Segmentation, by Product8. Serum-free Media Market Segmentation, by Type9. Serum-free Media Market Segmentation, by Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionBrowse More Insights:Surgical Tables MarketLiver Cancer Therapeutics MarketAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.