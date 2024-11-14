Inventory Tags Market Size To Reach USD 8.19 Billion At 4.51% CAGR By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inventory Tags Size and Growth Report

Inventory Tags Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Real-Time Tracking and IoT-Enabled Automation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Inventory Tags Market Size was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 8.19 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The inventory tags market is growing quickly, mainly because of the incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and automation in managing inventory. The increased need for smart inventory tags that allow real-time tracking and data analytics has risen as businesses prioritize optimizing asset tracking and enhancing operational efficiency. This expansion demonstrates a widespread movement toward automation in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics. The recent increase in smart packaging has also been crucial in changing inventory management techniques. Tags enabled with IoT technology offer clarity and precision throughout supply chains, assisting companies in overseeing inventory levels and minimizing waste. For example, combining RFID tags with IoT systems allows companies to monitor the real-time movements of products, benefiting industries like food and beverage that require accurate stock levels and freshness. Avery Dennison, a major player in the industry, has recently unveiled RFID solutions designed for smart packaging, improving visibility and efficiency for companies seeking to streamline operations and address changing consumer needs. Reports indicate that the digitalization of supply chains will likely result in advancements in inventory tagging, which will be crucial for businesses wanting to enhance inventory management.Get a Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Zebra Technologies- Avery Dennison- SATO Holdings- Honeywell International- Impinj- Alien Technology- NXP Semiconductors- Toshiba TEC- Cognex Corporation- Datalogic- Checkpoints Systems- RFID Global Solution- Smartrac- Fujitsu- Mühlbauer Group- XerafySegment AnalysisBy Technology: RFID technology dominated the inventory tags market in 2023, accounting for about 64% of the market share. This dominance stems from RFID's ability to enhance inventory accuracy, reduce labor costs, and offer real-time tracking without the need for line-of-sight scanning. RFID tags use electromagnetic fields to track items automatically, enabling efficient data collection in environments like warehouses and retail. In 2023, Zebra Technologies introduced new RFID solutions designed to boost inventory accuracy and optimize supply chains, reinforcing RFID's prominence in the sector.By Material: Plastic tags led the material segment, holding approximately 69% of the market share in 2023. Their popularity is attributed to their lightweight, durable, and cost-effective nature. Plastic tags are highly resistant to environmental factors like moisture, chemicals, and temperature changes, making them ideal for applications across retail, logistics, and manufacturing. Additionally, plastic tags can be customized and printed with barcodes or RFID, expanding their utility in inventory management solutions.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TechnologyRFIDBarcodesQR codesBy MaterialsPlasticMetalPaperBy End UserRetailIndustrialLogisticsOtherRegional AnalysisNorth America accounted for around 41% of the inventory tags market revenue in 2023. This leadership can be attributed to advancements in technology, a strong retail sector, and an increasing focus on supply chain efficiency. The U.S., in particular, has seen significant investments in automation and digital transformation. Companies like Zebra Technologies have launched advanced RFID solutions in the region, helping retail and logistics businesses optimize their inventory systems.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to become the fastest-growing in the inventory tags market in 2024-2032, driven by industrialization and rising consumer demand. Countries like China and India lead this growth, propelled by government support for smart manufacturing. Companies such as Hikvision have introduced RFID solutions tailored to the needs of the local market, helping businesses in retail and logistics achieve greater inventory accuracy and control.Recent Developments-June 2024 - Samsara Inc.- unveiled the first Asset Tag in the industry created for tracking and managing valuable small assets as requested by customers. This latest tool utilizes the Samsara Network to provide improved visibility into the whereabouts of essential equipment and tools.-July 2024 - American Airlines - introduced a new automated tagging system for passengers who use mobility devices. The carrier stated that the streamlined system will improve its ability to handle passengers' wheelchairs, scooters, and other necessary equipment.-August 2024 - Avery Dennison - revealed AD Dogbone and AD Squarewave as its initial industrial Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) inlays and tags with the Impinj M830 chip, optimized for top performance in automotive, logistics, and industrial settings.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Future Trends in the Inventory Tags MarketBusinesses are anticipated to benefit from enhanced inventory forecasting by combining AI and IoT for predictive analytics, which will help prevent both stockouts and overstocks. Sustainable materials are expected to be more widely used as companies focus on implementing environmentally friendly practices. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of online shopping is expected to increase the need for immediate tracking options, improving the importance of inventory tags for maintaining transparency in the supply chain and satisfying customers.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Inventory Tags Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 7. Inventory Tags Market Segmentation, by MaterialsChapter 7. Inventory Tags Market Segmentation, by End-UserChapter 8. Regional AnalysisChapter 9. Company ProfilesChapter 10. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 11. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Inventory Tags Market Forecast Report @

