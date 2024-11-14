Kering: Bond Issue For A Total Amount Of EUR 750 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - issue - November 2024

BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 750 MILLION

Kering has issued a single-tranche bond for a total of EUR 750 million, with a 10-year maturity and a 3.625% coupon.

This issue, in line with the Group's active liquidity management, enables Kering to enhance its flexibility.

The great success of this issue with bond investors underscores the market's confidence in Kering's credit quality.

Kering has a long-term rating of 'BBB+' from Standard & Poor's.

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature:“Empowering Imagination”. In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

