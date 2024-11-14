Wawa Set To Open First Three Stores In Georgia To Kick Off Expansion Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 26 New Wawa Stores Planned for Southern/Coastal Georgia Markets

WAWA, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, a privately held, associate and family-owned chain of more than 1,080 convenience retail stores currently operating in eight states and Washington, D.C., has opened its doors in Georgia to bring its unique food and beverage offer, store experience and community commitment to new communities across the state! On Nov. 14, the Company opened its first Georgia store located at 1401 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge, GA 39819. Before the end of 2024, Wawa will open two more stores located at US 341 & Community Road, Brunswick, GA, 31520, and 356 West Orange Street Jesup, GA, 31545.

“It's official – Wawa is opening our doors to serve our newest friends and neighbors in Georgia!” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa.“We are thrilled to open three stores this year to bring our investment in Georgia to life. These events will also give us the opportunity to share a little bit about our history and culture that is what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities here. Over the next few years, we will be continuing to expand and invest in the region as we build new stores and connect with new customers in more Georgia communities.”

The 2024 store grand openings will each feature special events officially introducing Wawa to the community, details on Wawa's expansion plans and a welcome to all new customers, local officials and charity partners. During the events, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also announce new commitments and support to community organizations. At the three openings this year, contributions will be made to Second Harvest of Georgia and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to support local initiatives as well as provide relief from recent impact of Hurricane Helene. Grants from the Wawa Foundation will total $30,000 in support to the food banks.

About Wawa's Growth & Expansion in Georgia

By the end of 2024, Wawa will have three stores open and serving Georgia in Bainbridge, Brunswick and Jesup. In 2025, Wawa will open 5-6 additional stores in Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Valdosta and Albany. Over the next 5-8 years, Wawa plans to build and open more than 26 stores in Georgia, at the pace of around 3 to 4 stores per year. To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create almost 900 long-term new jobs.

About Career Opportunities: Soar with Wawa!

Wawa's expansion plans will create hundreds of new jobs and career opportunities for those interested in soaring with us as we continue to expand in Georgia markets. Joining the Wawa team makes you part of a longstanding tradition of success that spans decades, hundreds of stores, multiple states and counting! It's a chance to become part of a family and associate-owned company committed to putting people first, doing the right thing and making every day a little bit brighter for our communities: one hoagie, smile or experience at a time. Wawa associates have a shared stake in our success and own 39% of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). View career opportunities at Wawa .

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #20 of America's Largest Private Companies, one of Forbes 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

