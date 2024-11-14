Community Legal Services Announces Key Promotions: Kimberly Sparks And Michelle Wargo Elevated To Senior Director Roles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kimberly Sparks

Michelle Wargo

CLS Helps Low-income People Protect Their Livelihoods, Their Health, and Their Families

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Community Services (CLS) is pleased to announce the promotions of Kimberly Sparks to Senior Director of Executive Services and Michelle Wargo to Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. These strategic advancements underscore CLS's commitment to enhancing its operational excellence and expanding its outreach efforts in pursuit of its mission to provide legal access for all .Kimberly Sparks, previously serving as Director of Executive Services, has been promoted to Senior Director of Executive Services. In her new role, Sparks will oversee the strategic direction and operational management of CLS's executive services, ensuring the organization continues to operate with the highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness. With her extensive experience and proven leadership, Sparks is poised to further strengthen the organization's executive functions and drive its mission forward."Kimberly's dedication and exceptional leadership have been pivotal in our success," said Jeff Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Community Legal Services. "Her promotion is a testament to her hard work and the significant impact she has made in enhancing our executive operations. We are excited to see her continue to excel in this new role."Michelle Wargo, who has been instrumental in the organization's marketing and communications efforts since 2020, has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing and Communications. Wargo will now lead the development and implementation of CLS's marketing strategies, with a focus on amplifying the organization's visibility and engagement. Her innovative approach and deep understanding of the community's needs will be instrumental in advancing CLS's outreach and advocacy initiatives."Michelle has been a driving force in our communications efforts, and her promotion to Senior Director is a testament to her dedication, creativity, and impact," said Jeff Harvey, CEO. "What she has brought to the legal aid industry is making a tremendous dent in our industry's greatest challenge – making the community aware of the need for legal aid and the availability of services for those in need. Without her efforts, our vision of“Legal Access for All” would not be fathomable. We are excited to see her continue to grow and lead our marketing and communications initiatives to new heights."Community Legal Services is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal support and advocacy to ensure equal access to justice for all individuals. These promotions align with the organization's ongoing commitment to excellence and its strategic goals for growth and community impact.About Community Legal ServicesCommunity Legal Services (CLS) aims to enhance the lives of those we serve through accessible legal support, assistance, and education. We call it“Legal Access for All”. As a PILLAR in the community since 1966, our dedicated staff attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and advocates have worked diligently to solve civil legal problems that impact the daily lives of Central Florida residents. For more information, please visit LegalAccessForAll.

