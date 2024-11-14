Neufit Announces January 2025 MS Bootcamp Date: Empowering Strength And Mobility For Those Living With Multiple Sclerosis

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit, a pioneer in rehabilitation and recovery technology, is excited to announce the next date for its highly anticipated MS Bootcamp, scheduled for January 31 through February 2, 2025 at our headquarters in Austin, Texas. This unique program is designed specifically for individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis, offering a breakthrough approach to strength and mobility training using NeuFit's innovative Neubie® technology.

Continue Reading

The Neubie has shown me that anything is possible.

Check out our newest video featuring Megan Evans, MS Bootcamp Attendee. Listen to her story and how the Neubie has been a crucial aid on her journey with Multiple Sclerosis.

Post thi





Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects nearly one million people in the U.S., challenging their motor functions and quality of life. NeuFit's MS Bootcamp provides a targeted training experience to address these challenges head-on, aiming to enhance neural pathways and maximize functional strength. Participants benefit from tailored sessions led by certified NeuFit practitioners, focusing on improved motor function, reduced muscle stiffness, and a greater sense of physical empowerment.

Registration Information

Limited spaces are available for the January 2025 MS Bootcamp . Those interested in joining are encouraged to visit or contact Dr. Mandy Jacques at [email protected]

for more information.

The impact of the MS Bootcamp can be seen in the experiences of past participants, such as one woman who shared her journey of working through MS-related mobility issues using the Neubie®. In a video testimonial, she shares how the MS Bootcamp has helped her target specific areas of difficulty, such as foot drop and muscle coordination, to make daily activities more manageable:

"It was great because I felt like we were really specifically working those muscles that I already have issues with... Walking up the stairs is hard for me sometimes, or walking long distances. My left leg will drag, or I have some foot drop. What's great about this is they literally measure and figure out what's working, what muscles are firing, and what aren't... The Neubie has shown me that anything is possible."

Our January MS Bootcamp leverages our advanced Neubie® technology to provide a safe and supportive environment for participants to rediscover their strength and enhance their mobility."

Highlights of NeuFit's January 2025 MS Bootcamp:



Focused Neuromuscular Training: Utilizing the Neubie® device, participants engage in exercises designed to activate and strengthen muscles effectively and safely.

Certified NeuFit Practitioners: Each session is guided by experienced professionals, ensuring participants receive expert support tailored to their abilities.

Personalized Program: Every participant undergoes an initial assessment to customize their training for maximum impact and long-term results. Community Support: The bootcamp provides a positive, inclusive environment, allowing participants to connect and share their journey with others.

NeuFit's MS Bootcamp

brings together advanced technology and compassionate care to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness. Participants can expect to experience greater control over their movement, a sense of achievement, and knowledge to support their health journey.

About NeuFit

NeuFit is committed to transforming rehabilitation through innovative technology that empowers individuals to regain mobility and strength. With a focus on quality care and a dedication to impactful recovery solutions, NeuFit's programs and Neubie®

device are helping individuals nationwide live more fulfilling lives.

For inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Mandy Jacques, PT, DPT, MSCS

Director of Patient Support & Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE NeuFit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED