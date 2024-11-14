Alt.Ai Announces World-First AI-Matched M&A Using Clonem&A

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt announces world-first AI-matched M&A using CloneM&AーSupporting Relo Create's M&A with clone matching that allows AI clones of companies to meet with each other in virtual interviews

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that its CloneM&A has facilitated the merger and (M&A) of Relo Create Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ryota Matsushima), part of the Relo Group (TSE Prime Market 8876). This is the world's first case* of M&A made possible by AI-based clone matching technology.*World's first: As of November 12, 2024, based on in-house research.*For reference:alt announces CloneM&A, an LLM-powered M&A matching systemInstantly achieves ideal M&A matching through virtual interviews between corporate clonesalt is engaged in the research and development of matching services that apply AI cloning technology, and is the developer of CloneM&A and the human resources matching system CloneHR.The Relo Group sought to create new businesses that would generate synergies with its existing businesses. The company that was selected for transfer through alt's CloneM&A was an ideal partner in the untapped real estate BPO field.Although the transferring company had not initially considered Relo Group as a potential partner, CloneM&A demonstrated clear business synergies between the two companies, and the company's desired image of a buyer matched Relo Group. As a result, the transferring company came to highly rate Relo Group as a partner with a strong potential for innovation, and a match that satisfied both parties was achieved in an unprecedentedly short period of time.CloneM&A was able to deeply understand the needs of both companies and instantly find the most suitable partner, ultimately facilitating an acquisition in just five months. The successful sale is proof of the innovative nature of CloneM&A and the world's first merger completed using AI clone technology.■About CloneM&ACloneM&A is an AI matching system that uses a large language model to generate a clone of the seller company and have it virtually meet with thousands of buyer company clones in a database. CloneM&A calculates matching scores and synergies with all potential buyer companies, searching for the optimal candidate.CloneM&A utilizes alt's proven clone generation technology to thoroughly learn all of a company's data, including voice recordings and business documents. This helps it achieve a significantly higher average matching accuracy than conventional keyword matching, which is based on personal preference. In tests, the service was highly evaluated for its high level of confidentiality in the matching process and its ability to provide a satisfactory search for buyer companies from the early stages of M&A consideration. Moreover, CloneM&A's results (application rate, matching rate, and closing rate) have far exceeded the M&A industry average. CloneM&A is scheduled for public release in late 2024.CloneM&A introduction video:Starting with CloneM&A, alt will leverage the power of AI to solve all issues in the M&A field. Utilizing our many years of experience and track record with artificial intelligence, we will strive to make a difference on Japan's most pressing social issues.▶For inquiries about LHTM-2/LHTM-OPT/GPT and other large language models solutions■About Relo Group, Inc.Address: 3-23 Shinjuku 4-chome, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022Established: March 15, 1967Capital: 2,667 million yenBusiness areas:・ Domestic and overseas relocation・ Sub-leasing of leased company housing management agency・ Employee benefits and CRM outsourcing・ Real estate rental management・ Other businesses, including resorts, insurance, and more■About Relo Create Ltd.Location: Shinjuku Kofu Building, 2-18 Shinjuku 4-chome, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022Established: April 1, 2002Capital: 50 million yen (100% investment by Relo Group Co., Ltd.)Business activities:・ Call center operations・ Emergency housing services・ Real estate brokerage support・ Other businesses, including regular inspection services■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). Masataka Inoue (New Business Development Department)e-mail: ... We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Junki Komura (Business Headquarters)e-mail: ...

