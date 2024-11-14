Inventhelp Inventor Develops Expiration Date Tracking System For Kitchens (HOF-571)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep track of the expiration dates on food items in the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry," said an inventor, from Missouri City, Texas, "so I invented the GROCERY IDENTIFIER. My design increases organization, and it eliminates the guesswork involved in determining the freshness of food items."

The patent-pending invention provides a compiling system for expiration dates of food items placed inside a refrigerator, freezer, or pantry. In doing so, it allows you to immediately know whether the dates on foods were expired. As a result, it eliminates the process of reading every label. It also helps prevent guesswork and waste. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-571, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

