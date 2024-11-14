West Monroe Announces New AI Workforce Offerings, Pioneering A Bold Approach To AI Adoption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Monroe employees celebrate their own AI Week, firm launches new focus on upskilling, governance, and workforce optimization to maximize AI's business impact

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Monroe, a global business and consulting firm, is excited to announce the launch of three new AI offerings designed to help companies reimagine how they integrate AI with their workforce. By approaching AI as a form of talent that enhances productivity rather than a that displaces employees, West Monroe is enabling organizations to achieve new levels of efficiency, innovation, and business value.

The new offerings, which include Enterprise-Wide AI Training & Enablement, AI Governance Design & Activation, and Strategic Workforce Optimization, are part of West Monroe's commitment to helping companies embrace AI in ways that empower their people and drive sustainable growth. These solutions address the challenges organizations face in adopting AI, especially as a recent survey found that while 54% of workers believe AI will advance their career, 62% still lack the skills necessary to implement it effectively.

"Many companies are grappling with how to leverage AI to drive business results without overwhelming their employees or stalling progress due to misaligned strategies," said Casey Foss , Chief Commercial Officer at West Monroe. "While many consulting firms focus on helping clients continuously identify new AI uses cases, companies already have enough challenges to solve. More use cases aren't the answer – they need AI to help solve existing issues faster. That is exactly what our new offerings are designed to do: empower organizations to solve their current challenges with greater speed and efficiency while upskilling their workforce and aligning governance structures."

West Monroe's new offerings are designed to bridge the gap between AI's promise and practical application, guiding companies to implement responsible AI strategies that deliver measurable results. The three offerings include:



Enterprise-Wide AI Training & Enablement : This program helps organizations cultivate AI-fluent employees who can apply AI capabilities to their daily work. The training covers core competencies such as AI literacy, prompt engineering, ethical AI use, and human-AI collaboration, ensuring every employee-from front-line all the way up to CEO-are equipped to drive innovation from within.

AI Governance Design & Activation : West Monroe provides a structured approach to AI governance that addresses risk management, compliance, and organizational alignment. By setting up an agile governance framework, businesses can responsibly scale AI initiatives while maintaining regulatory oversight. West Monroe's teams collaborate to design the governance plan and remain engaged within a company's organization to ensure the plans work. This approach significantly increases the likelihood of success, with clients being six times more likely to meet objectives, compared to a 50% failure rate for those without structured efforts. Strategic Workforce Optimization : Building on West Monroe's proprietary Work 4D offering released in 2023, this offering helps companies optimize their talent mix-including employees, contractors, outsourcing, and automation. Now, the firm has integrated genAI adoption across all four categories to enhance productivity and reduce costs.

West Monroe's rapid adoption of AI within its own operations serves as a testament to the power of having the right plan. With 100% of employees already AI-enabled, West Monroe continues to set the standard for how AI can be used to augment business capabilities, while increasing productivity and quality from our people. The firm recently hosted its inaugural AI Week in September, featuring a company-wide AI competition where employees showcased innovations that drive real business outcomes, with top projects recognized for their cutting-edge approaches to AI integration and productivity enhancements.

The firm's approach to AI integration has been detailed in a recent podcast episode on This is Digital, which covers viewing AI as talent rather than merely technology. For more insights on AI strategy, listen to the episode here or explore West Monroe's point of view on AI governance .

About West Monroe

West Monroe is a global business and technology consulting firm that partners with clients to accelerate value through technology. We stand out by not just working for, but with our clients-engaging in the journey of co-creation and aligning our goals with theirs. Our expertise spans industry, strategy, people, process, and technology, ensuring rapid and impactful outcomes. Our employee ownership structure and mindset drive this mutual success. We are consistently celebrated as a top workplace by Fortune and USA Today, and as a leading consultancy by Forbes and Forrester. Learn how we can help accelerate your business at

WestMonroe .

