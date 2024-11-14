Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces The 2024 Community Awards Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Since 2016, these awards celebrate the incredible community members who make the cloud native ecosystem thrive

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024 – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation®

(CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the winners of the annual CNCF Community Awards . The Community Awards recognize CNCF community members who work tirelessly to advance cloud native technology. With over 200 Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects, CNCF has more than 256,000 contributors and over 96,000 community members.

"The open source community built around the cloud native ecosystem is incredible. We have some of the most passionate, innovative, and friendly community members I have ever worked with," said Chris

Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "There are hundreds of individuals who are deserving of these awards but it is an honor to highlight those who have made a significant contribution this past year."

This year's awards are presented in the following categories: the new Lifetime Achievement award, Top Committer, Chop Wood Carry Water, CNCF Lorem Ipsum (previously Documentarian), the TAGGIE, and a special Lift and Shift award.

Lifetime Achievement



Tim Hockin (thockin ), Kubernetes co-founder and Google Distinguished Software Engineer.

Top

Committer

which recognizes excellence in technical contributions to CNCF and its projects. The CNCF Top Committer has made key commits to projects and, more importantly, contributes in a way that benefits the project neutrally as a whole.

Joe Stringer (joestringer ) is actively involved in the communities around Cilium as a maintainer, eBPF, and the Linux kernel.

Chop Wood Carry Water

is given to community members helping behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours to open source projects, hosting and building community meetups, and often completing thankless tasks for the benefit of the community.



Sandeep Kanabar (sandeepkanabar )

Ali Ok (aliok )

William Rizzo (wrkode )

Priyanka Saggu (Priyankasaggu11929 )

Stefan Schimanski (sttts ) James Spurin (spurin )

Lorem Ipsum

(previously Documentarian), recognizes excellence in documentation contributions to CNCF and its projects. Excellent technical documentation is one of the best ways projects can lower the barrier to contribution and build a more inclusive community.



Qiming Teng (tengqm ) Haifeng(Michael) Yao (windsonsea )

TAGGIE

recognizes an impactful contributor to the CNCF Technical Advisory Groups. This individual has broad reach and significant impact in growing the TAG ecosystem. This award is curated by the TOC and the CNCF staff.

Nancy Chauhan (Nancy-Chauhan ), an Engineer and CNCF Ambassador, she founded the Women in Cloud Native Community. She organized the first cloud native sustainability mini-conference in India and now leads the Cloud Native Sustainability 2024 initiative.

Lift and Shift

celebrates the great efforts put in to support CNCF project infrastructure, in this instance, specifically moving the Kubernetes testing infrastructure from Google internal resources to fully community-owned infrastructure; a project that took 6 years to complete!



Mahamed Ali (upodroid )

Linus Arver (listx )

Justin Santa Barbara (justinsb )

Aaron Crickenberger (spiffxp )

Ben Elder (bentheelder )

Hippie Hacker (hh )

Tim Hockin (thockin )

Arnaud Meukam (ameukam )

Marko Mudrinić (xmudrii )

Koray Oksay (koksay )

Patryk Przekwas (pkprzekwas )

Ricky Sadowski (rjsadow )

Michelle Shepardson (michelle192837 )

Davanum Srinivas (dims )

Cole Wagner (cjwagner ) Caleb Woodbine (bobymcbobs )

Additional Resources



CNCF Newsletter

CNCF Twitter

CNCF Blog

Learn About CNCF Membership 2023 Community Award Winners

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED