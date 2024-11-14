(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALS United Mid-Atlantic will host the 2024 Philadelphia ALS United Walk Presented by Clemens Food Group, Parent Company of Hatfield Meats on Saturday, November 16, at Citizens Park. From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, hundreds will come together to show their love and support for families impacted by ALS. There is no cost to join the ALS United Walk, but registration is encouraged at .

The ALS United Walk is a powerful event that joins families, friends, colleagues, caregivers, and advocates who support the fight to end ALS. It is an amazing experience to witness this massive coalition of vibrant, caring people who share compassion and fellowship with individuals and families who live with ALS or have lost a loved one to this devastating disease.

Once thought rare, but now considered common, ALS is a cruel and still incurable disease that robs people of their ability to move, eat, and breathe on their own. ALS not only impacts health, but also quality of life, and often financial security. ALS United Mid-Atlantic exists to ensure that anyone facing ALS has someone to turn to for expert advice, essential equipment and support, community, caring conversations, and so much more.

"The Philadelphia ALS community has gathered at Citizens Bank Park every fall since 2008," said ALS United Mid-Atlantic's Director of Community Engagement, Kerry Braun. "Thanks to the dedication of the Philadelphia community, this Walk has raised over $7.9 million in the last 15 years. The ALS United Walk supports ALS Treatment Centers, provide vital homecare visits, medical equipment loans, van transportation, and resource groups for people with ALS and their families throughout Eastern and Central Pennsylvania."

The Philadelphia ALS United Walk Presented by Clemens Food Group, Parent Company of Hatfield Meats will start at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Awards Presentation and photo opportunities will start at 10:40 AM outside the Left Field Gate at Citizens Bank Park. Fundraising for the ALS United Walk will run through December 31, 2024.

About ALS United Mid-Atlantic:

Since 1977, ALS United Mid-Atlantic has worked to improve the quality of life for families impacted by ALS by investing in quality care programs, empowering patients through advocacy, and promoting groundbreaking research towards new treatments and a cure.

ALS United Mid-Atlantic serves more than 1,200 people each year and covers a service area that encompasses eastern and central Pennsylvania, southern and central New Jersey, and all of Delaware.

For more information about ALS United Mid-Atlantic, visit or follow us on social media @alsmidatlantic.

