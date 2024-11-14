Hiperbaric's Quarter-Century Of HPP Innovation Celebrated At PACK EXPO Welcomes HPP Chicago To Growing Network Of Toll Processors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hiperbaric , the global leader in high pressure processing technologies, marked two significant milestones at PACK International in Chicago. The company received special recognition for 25 years of innovation and leadership in HPP from Andrew Dougherty and announced a new installation of its Hiperbaric 420 integrated system at HPP Chicago's facility in Bartlett, Illinois.

Hiperbaric received special recognition for 25 years of innovation and leadership in HPP technology from PMMI during Pack Expo International 2024

"This recognition at PACK EXPO International is a testament to our commitment to innovation and food safety over the past quarter-century," said Andrés Hernando, Founder and CEO of Hiperbaric. "From our earliest machines to today's advanced systems, we've remained focused on developing technologies that make food both safer and better. Our innovations help food and beverage producers enhance food safety, while meeting growing consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed products".

The new Hiperbaric 420 installation at HPP Chicago represents the company's continued expansion in the U.S. market. The 100,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Bartlett, Illinois, will provide HPP tolling services to food and beverage manufacturers in the greater Chicago area.

"The Chicago region is a crucial hub for food manufacturing, and this new installation will provide local producers with access to advanced HPP technology," said Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director at Hiperbaric. "We're seeing unprecedented demand for HPP across various food categories, from ready-to-eat meals and proteins to pet food, as manufacturers seek solutions for food safety and extended shelf life without artificial preservatives."

During PACK EXPO, Hiperbaric showcased its latest innovations in HPP technology, including bulk processing equipment for liquids and high pressure thermal processing systems for shelf-stable foods . The company's HPP automation solutions were also highlighted, demonstrating how manufacturers can optimize their HPP operations for maximum efficiency.

Hiperbaric experts Anthony Zapata, Business Development Manager, and Daniela Soto, HPP Food Applications Specialist, presented "Trends in HPP: RTE Meals, Seafood, Proteins, and Pet Food " at the Processing Innovation Stage, addressing the growing adoption of HPP technology across diverse food categories.

High Pressure Processing continues to gain traction in the food industry as a proven method for ensuring food safety while maintaining nutritional value and fresh taste. The technology uses cold water under high pressure (up to 87,000 psi) to eliminate harmful bacteria and extend product shelf life without heat or chemical preservatives. The global HPP market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for clean-label, minimally processed foods and beverages.

This year, Hiperbaric has opened a sales and service office with pilot plant equipment in China in view of the opportunities in the HPP food market. The new headquarters is located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone and Hiperbaric aims to become the fastest growing HPP technology company in the Asian market.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hiperbaric has installed more than 400 machines in more than 50 countries across five continents. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals.

Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, Asia office in Shanghai, China and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, visit: .

Hiperbaric booth at PACK EXPO International (Photo courtesy of Hiperbaric)

