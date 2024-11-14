Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Shirt To Extend Length Of Pull For Hunters And Shooters (HOF-576)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm 6 feet 3 inches tall and I wanted to create a something that would extend the length of pull for taller hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts without the need and expense of a gunsmith," said an inventor, from Tomball, Texas, "so I invented the LENGTH OF PULL EXTENDER. My design would provide an alternative to expensive means to extend the length of pull that do not work on all guns."

The patent-pending invention provides a shirt with interchangeable pad inserts designed to extend the length of pull for hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an inexpensive means to adjust the length of pull on long guns. It also could increase accuracy and comfort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and shooting sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-576, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

