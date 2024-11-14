Global Plant-Based API Market Set To Reach USD 52,085.9 Million By 2034, Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. leads the global plant-based API market, growing at a 4.2% CAGR, powered by biotech and agri-tech advances. With CRISPR and synthetic biology, the U.S. rapidly scales plant-derived APIs for high-demand areas like oncology.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based API is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected value of USD 30,084.8 million in 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% through 2034, reaching an estimated USD 52,085.9 million by the end of the forecast period.

The plant-based API market is rapidly gaining traction as consumers and pharmaceutical companies alike seek natural, sustainable alternatives to synthetic drugs. Plant-based APIs are derived from medicinal plants and herbs, harnessing the power of bioactive compounds found in nature to create therapeutic agents. This growing trend is being driven by the increasing demand for plant-based treatments and the benefits they offer in terms of sustainability, safety, and efficacy.

Unlike their synthetic counterparts, plant-based APIs are extracted from well-known healing plants such as cannabis, ginseng, turmeric, and cinchona. These plants have long been recognized for their medicinal properties, and their bioactive compounds are becoming key players in modern pharmacology. As the world moves toward greener solutions in healthcare, plant-based APIs are seen as a promising avenue to develop therapies for a wide range of conditions.

The therapeutic applications of plant-based APIs span several areas, including pain and anti-inflammatory management, anticancer therapies, and treatment for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The expanding recognition of their potential in addressing global health challenges is further fueling market growth.

As consumer interest shifts toward more natural remedies and sustainable healthcare solutions, the plant-based API market is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of pharmaceutical treatments.

The rise of plant-based APIs signifies a shift towards natural and holistic approaches to medicine, reflecting broader consumer trends focused on sustainability and well-being. As demand continues to rise, the market for plant-based APIs is positioned to become a central force in the pharmaceutical industry over the next decade.

Access the Complete Report for a Comprehensive Overview!

Key Takeaways from the Plant-Based API Market Report:



The global plant-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market is projected to reach USD 30,084.8 million in 2024.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 52,085.9 million by 2034.

Regional Growth Expectations :



India is forecasted to experience the highest growth with an 8.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



China follows closely with an 8.7% CAGR over the same period.



South Korea is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR .



Japan is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR .

The United States is expected to see a 4.2% CAGR , while Germany is expected to grow at 4.0% CAGR .

Significant therapeutic applications in pain, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, respiratory, and cardiovascular care. Increasing use of medicinal plants such as cannabis, ginseng, turmeric, and cinchona for bioactive compound extraction.

"As the world continues to shift toward sustainability, the demand for plant-based pharmaceuticals is growing, and we expect the market to expand rapidly in the coming decade, this growth reflects both the increasing consumer interest in natural medicine and the potential for plant-based ingredients to address a wide array of health concerns." opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).









Competitive Landscape of the Plant-Based API Industry:

The plant-based API market is experiencing heightened competition, driven by key partnerships and regulatory advancements. Notable growth in cannabis-derived compounds and psychedelics is shaping the industry, as companies focus on compliance and scaling production to meet the increasing global demand for plant-based, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients.

Recent Industry Developments in the Plant-Based API Market:



On August 23, 2024, Bright Green Corporation entered a letter of intent to supply DEA-approved marijuana extracts and plant-based psychedelics to Benuvia Operations. On March 1, 2021, Indena received authorization from Italian regulators to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for both global clinical and commercial markets.

Key Players of the Plant Based API Industry:



Abbott

Bright Green Corporation

Kerry Group plc.

dsm-firmenich.

Mallinckrodt

C2 Pharma

Sami-Sabinsa Group

Afriplex

Alkaloids Corporation.

Phytotech Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Indena S.p.A

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Roquette Frères

Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd

Xi'an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd

Veranova, L.P. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Plant Based API Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segregated into alkaloids [opium alkaloids (morphine, codeine], tropane alkaloids, vinca alkaloids, other alkaloids], glycosides [cardiac glycosides, flavonoid glycosides, anthraquinone, glycosides, other glycosides], cannabinoids [cbd, thc], flavonoid [isoflavones, quercetin, other flavonoids], terpenes and terpenoids [diterpenes, monoterpenes, other terpenes and terpenoids], polyphenols [stilbenes, curcuminoids, other polyphenols], saponins [steroidal saponins, triterpenoid saponins, other saponins], others.

By API Form:

In terms of API form, the industry is segregated into liquid (extracts, suspensions, tinctures), powders & granules, crystalline form, paste, resins and oleoresins.

By Botanicals:

In terms of botanicals, the industry is segregated into Opium Poppy (Papaver somniferum), Madagascar Periwinkle (Catharanthus roseus), Pacific Yew Tree (Taxus brevifolia), Foxglove (Digitalis purpurea), Turmeric (Curcuma longa), Ginseng (Panax ginseng), Cannabis (Cannabis sativa), Willow Bark (Salix spp.), Senna (Senna alexandrina), other botanicals

By Source:

In terms of source, the industry is segregated into into leaves, roots, bark, flowers, seeds, fruits, resin & gums, other sources

By Disease Indication:

In terms of disease indication, the industry is segregated into Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD), Newcastle Disease, Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), Canine Parvovirus, Brucellosis, Avian Influenza, and others

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, traditional & herbal medicine manufacturers, cosmetic companies, CMOs and CDMOs.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segmented into leaves, roots, bark, flowers, seeds, fruits, resin & gums, other sources.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für pflanzliche APIs mit einem prognostizierten Wert von 30.084,8 Mio. USD im Jahr 2024 ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen und bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 5,6 % wachsen und bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums schätzungsweise 52.085,9 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Der Markt für pflanzliche Wirkstoffe gewinnt schnell an Bedeutung, da Verbraucher und Pharmaunternehmen gleichermaßen nach natürlichen, nachhaltigen Alternativen zu synthetischen Arzneimitteln suchen. Pflanzliche Wirkstoffe werden aus Heilpflanzen und Kräutern gewonnen und nutzen die Kraft der in der Natur vorkommenden bioaktiven Verbindungen, um therapeutische Wirkstoffe herzustellen. Dieser wachsende Trend wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Behandlungen und die Vorteile, die sie in Bezug auf Nachhaltigkeit, Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit bieten, vorangetrieben.

Im Gegensatz zu ihren synthetischen Gegenstücken werden pflanzliche APIs aus bekannten Heilpflanzen wie Cannabis, Ginseng, Kurkuma und Chinarinde gewonnen. Diese Pflanzen sind seit langem für ihre medizinischen Eigenschaften bekannt, und ihre bioaktiven Verbindungen werden zu wichtigen Akteuren in der modernen Pharmakologie. Da sich die Welt in Richtung umweltfreundlicherer Lösungen im Gesundheitswesen bewegt, werden pflanzliche Wirkstoffe als vielversprechender Weg zur Entwicklung von Therapien für eine Vielzahl von Erkrankungen angesehen.

Die therapeutischen Anwendungen pflanzlicher Wirkstoffe erstrecken sich über mehrere Bereiche, darunter Schmerz- und entzündungshemmende Behandlung, Krebstherapien sowie die Behandlung von Atemwegs- und Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen. Die zunehmende Anerkennung ihres Potenzials bei der Bewältigung globaler Gesundheitsherausforderungen treibt das Marktwachstum weiter voran.

Da sich das Interesse der Verbraucher hin zu natürlicheren Heilmitteln und nachhaltigen Lösungen für das Gesundheitswesen verlagert, wird erwartet, dass der Markt für pflanzliche Wirkstoffe eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Gestaltung der Zukunft pharmazeutischer Behandlungen spielen wird.

Der Aufstieg pflanzlicher APIs bedeutet eine Verschiebung hin zu natürlichen und ganzheitlichen Ansätzen in der Medizin, die breitere Verbrauchertrends widerspiegeln, die sich auf Nachhaltigkeit und Wohlbefinden konzentrieren. Da die Nachfrage weiter steigt, ist der Markt für pflanzliche APIs in der Lage, in den nächsten zehn Jahren zu einer zentralen Kraft in der Pharmaindustrie zu werden.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für pflanzenbasierte APIs:

Der globale Markt für pflanzliche pharmazeutische Wirkstoffe (API) wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 30.084,8 Mio. USD erreichen.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 5,6 % wachsen und bis 2034 52.085,9 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Regionale Wachstumserwartungen :

o Indien wird mit einer CAGR von 8,8 % von 2024 bis 2034 voraussichtlich das höchste Wachstum verzeichnen.

o China folgt mit einer CAGR von 8,7 % im gleichen Zeitraum dicht dahinter.

Es wird erwartet, dass Südkorea mit einer CAGR von 8,6 % wachsen wird.

o Japan wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,7 % wachsen .

o In den Vereinigten Staaten wird eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 4,2 % erwartet, während in Deutschland ein jährliches Wachstum von 4,0 % erwartet wird.

Bedeutende therapeutische Anwendungen in der Schmerz-, Entzündungshemmer-, Krebs-, Atemwegs- und Herz-Kreislauf-Pflege.

Zunehmende Verwendung von Heilpflanzen wie Cannabis, Ginseng, Kurkuma und Chinarinde für die Extraktion bioaktiver Verbindungen.

"Da sich die Welt weiter in Richtung Nachhaltigkeit bewegt, die Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Arzneimitteln wächst und wir erwarten, dass der Markt im kommenden Jahrzehnt schnell wachsen wird, spiegelt dieses Wachstum sowohl das zunehmende Interesse der Verbraucher an Naturmedizin als auch das Potenzial pflanzlicher Inhaltsstoffe wider, eine breite Palette von Gesundheitsproblemen zu lösen." meint Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft der pflanzlichen API-Branche:

Der Markt für pflanzliche APIs erlebt einen verschärften Wettbewerb, der durch wichtige Partnerschaften und regulatorische Fortschritte angetrieben wird. Das bemerkenswerte Wachstum bei aus Cannabis gewonnenen Verbindungen und Psychedelika prägt die Branche, da sich die Unternehmen auf die Einhaltung von Vorschriften und die Skalierung der Produktion konzentrieren, um die steigende weltweite Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen, pharmazeutischen Inhaltsstoffen zu befriedigen.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für pflanzliche APIs:

Am 23. August 2024 unterzeichnete die Bright Green Corporation eine Absichtserklärung zur Lieferung von von der DEA zugelassenen Marihuana-Extrakten und pflanzlichen Psychedelika an Benuvia Operations.

Am 1. März 2021 erhielt Indena von den italienischen Aufsichtsbehörden die Genehmigung zur Herstellung von Cannabidiol (CBD) in pharmazeutischer Qualität sowohl für den globalen klinischen als auch für den kommerziellen Markt.

Hauptakteure der pflanzenbasierten API-Branche:



Abbott

Bright Green Corporation

Kerry Group plc.

DSM-Firmenich.

Mallinckrodt

C2 Pharma

Sami-Sabinsa Gruppe

Afriplex

Alkaloide Corporation.

Phytotech Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Indena S.p.A

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Roquette Frères

Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd

Verifizierter Lieferant - Xi'an Greena Biotech Co., Ltd

Veranova, L.P. Teva Pharmazeutische Industrie GmbH

Marktsegmentierung für pflanzliche APIs:

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf die Produktart ist die Industrie unterteilt in Alkaloide [Opiumalkaloide (Morphin, Codein], Tropanalkaloide, Vinca-Alkaloide, andere Alkaloide], Glykoside [Herzglykoside, Flavonoidglykoside, Anthrachinon, Glykoside, andere Glykoside], Cannabinoide [cbd, thc], Flavonoide [Isoflavone, Quercetin, andere Flavonoide], Terpene und Terpenoide [Diterpene, Monoterpene, andere Terpene und Terpenoide], Polyphenole [Stilbene, Curcuminoide, andere Polyphenole], Saponine [steroidal Saponine, Triterpenoid-Saponine, andere Saponine], andere.

Nach API-Formular:

In Bezug auf die API-Form wird die Industrie in Flüssigkeit (Extrakte, Suspensionen, Tinkturen), Pulver und Granulate, kristalline Form, Paste, Harze und Oleoresine unterteilt.

Von Botanicals:

In Bezug auf pflanzliche Stoffe wird die Industrie in Schlafmohn (Papaver somniferum), Madagaskar-Immergrün (Catharanthus roseus), Pazifische Eibe (Taxus brevifolia), Fingerhut (Digitalis purpurea), Kurkuma (Curcuma longa), Ginseng (Panax ginseng), Cannabis (Cannabis sativa), Weidenrinde (Salix spp.), Senna (Senna alexandrina) und andere Pflanzenstoffe unterteilt

Nach Quelle:

In Bezug auf die Quelle wird die Industrie in Blätter, Wurzeln, Rinde, Blüten, Samen, Früchte, Harz und Gummi sowie andere Quellen unterteilt

Nach Krankheitsindikation:

In Bezug auf die Krankheitsindikation ist die Branche in Maul- und Klauenseuche (MKS), Newcastle-Krankheit, porzines reproduktives und respiratorisches Syndrom (PRRS), Canines Parvovirus, Brucellose, Vogelgrippe und andere unterteilt

Nach Anwendung:

In Bezug auf die Anwendung ist die Branche in Pharmaunternehmen, Nahrungsergänzungsmittelunternehmen, Hersteller traditioneller und pflanzlicher Arzneimittel, Kosmetikunternehmen, CMOs und CDMOs unterteilt.

Nach Endbenutzer:

In Bezug auf den Endverbraucher ist die Branche in Blätter, Wurzeln, Rinde, Blüten, Samen, Früchte, Harz und Gummi sowie andere Quellen unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Wichtige Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas wurden in dem Bericht behandelt.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global antibiotics active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size is expected to attain a valuation of USD 8653.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12002.3 million by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

These developments present a positive outlook for growth. FMI expects global pharmaceutical intermediates market share to grow at 4.3% CAGR through 2030.

The global advanced at-home biomarker testing market demand are estimated to be worth USD 1,099.5 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,255.7 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global sales of veterinary vaccine adjuvants are estimated to be worth USD 431.4 million in 2024 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 674.2 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The automated external defibrillator market trends is estimated to reach USD 1,330.3 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2034. The market is anticipated to reach USD 2,097.1 million by 2034.

The global handheld dental x-ray systems market forecast are estimated to be worth USD 232.0 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 343.9 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global dehydrated culture media market outlook is estimated to be worth USD 1,185.0 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,398.3 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global automated nucleic acid extraction systems market overview are estimated to be worth USD 4,643.3 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 10,117.7 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global antioxidants reagents market opportunity are estimated to be worth USD 2,615.8 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 5,543.5 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

The global guidewires market developments is estimated to be worth USD 4,147.5 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 6,885.7 million by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period between 2024 and 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube