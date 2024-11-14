Hankook Tire Pledges Support For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Nashville

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

– $125,000 sponsorship to support ballfield renovation in North Nashville

– Partnership underscores tiremaker's commitment to local community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire

today announced its sponsorship of a special community project led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, underscoring the leading global tiremaker's ongoing commitment to the community that is home to its North American headquarters.

Hankook Tire will support the Parkwood Community Club ballfields renovation, an ongoing Community Collaboration project led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Continue Reading

As a Bases Loaded Sponsor, Hankook will support the Parkwood Community Club ballfields renovation, an ongoing Community Collaboration project

led by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. Hankook's sponsorship of $125,000 will contribute to the renovation of the historic Parkwood Community Club ballfields, as part of the total project scope to also establish a 59-acre Metro Park, and build 26 new, quality Habitat homes.

"At Hankook Tire, we are dedicated to supporting the communities in which we live and work, and we are proud to be supporting the efforts of Habitat for Humanity in the greater Nashville area," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "The ongoing project at the Parkwood Community Club is an example of the great work that Habitat puts forward to strengthen communities and bring people together."

Construction on the ballfields is set to begin this year. More information and ongoing updates about the ongoing Community Collaboration project can be found at parkwoodballfields.

"Hankook's support comes at an important and vital time as we make a final push to secure the funds to complete Phase I of the ballfield renovations," said Sherry Stinson, SVP of Public Affairs and Communication. "The Parkwood ballfields have been in the community since 1966 and have a place in Nashville's baseball history and in the hearts of so many who have played at the historic ballfields. We are truly grateful for Hankook's support."

Hankook's North American headquarters is located in downtown Nashville. Hankook also operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in nearby Clarksville, Tenn.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in

Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in

the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in

Seoul, Korea.

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED