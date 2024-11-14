Small Businesses, Big Future: AI-Powered Hookle App Fuels Sustainable Growth For 30 Million U.S. Micro-Businesses

Hookle, a Finland-based tech company, is advancing sustainable growth for over 30 million U.S. micro-businesses with its AI-powered social marketing app. By simplifying digital marketing, Hookle empowers micro-businesses globally to build strong presences, drive engagement, and thrive in today's economy. Through affordable, accessible tools, Hookle supports the United Nations' goals for inclusive economic growth and innovation, while helping shape the future of work for small businesses.

Micro-Businesses: The Backbone of Global Economies

Micro-businesses, defined as those with fewer than ten employees, represent over 90% of businesses worldwide, totaling a staggering 300+ million businesses globally-including over 30 million in the United States alone. Consequently, micro-businesses are essential to both global employment and local economic resilience. However, these vital enterprises often lack the resources and expertise necessary for digital marketing, which can inhibit their growth and competitiveness.

With a primary focus on supporting this segment, Hookle aligns its mission with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs ), particularly SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). By empowering micro-businesses to engage in sustainable growth and innovation, Hookle champions a vision where micro-business owners can thrive, regardless of their resources or location.

Revolutionizing Social Media Marketing for Sustainable Growth

Hookle's AI-powered app simplifies and automates social media marketing, allowing small business owners to establish a strong online presence without the need for costly or complex tools. The app offers content scheduling, analytics, and AI-driven recommendations-all within one accessible, easy-to-setup-and-use platform. By removing barriers to digital marketing, Hookle enables micro-business owners to reach more customers, boost engagement, and drive growth in both local and global markets.

By making social media marketing affordable and straightforward, Hookle supports these businesses in sustaining long-term economic growth while fostering a more resilient digital economy.

The Future of Work for Micro-Businesses

As the future of work evolves, Hookle's solution is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of modern business owners. With Hookle's app, small businesses can manage their social media presence and marketing efficiently, allowing them to focus on core operations and enhancing their work-life balance.

"Micro-businesses are at the heart of our economy, and they deserve access to the same opportunities as larger enterprises," said

Tero Seppala , CEO

and co-founder of Hookle. "With our AI-powered platform, we're not just simplifying social media marketing-we're enabling a sustainable future where micro-businesses, from over 30 million in the U.S. alone to the global community, can thrive, innovate, and compete on a larger scale."

A Commitment to a Sustainable and Inclusive Economy

Hookle's commitment to sustainable development extends beyond technology. The company envisions a future where business owners of all sizes have the resources they need to grow responsibly and sustainably. Through its innovative app, Hookle champions a vision of inclusive economic development, where digital marketing becomes a practical and accessible tool for all.

Contact

Tero Seppala, CEO at Hookle, [email protected] ,

linkedin/in/teroseppala

About Hookle

Hookle is a Finland-based social media innovator dedicated to transforming marketing for small and micro-businesses worldwide. Founded with the mission of empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in social media marketing, Hookle's AI-powered app offers an all-in-one platform that makes marketing accessible and affordable, supporting inclusive economic growth and innovation.

For more information on Hookle and how it is creating a sustainable future for micro-businesses, please visit

.

