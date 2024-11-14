CVAUSA And Romtech Enter Multi-Year Partnership To Deliver Best-In-Class Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation To Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ROMTherapy Provides Unique Cardiac Rehabilitation Solutions in the Safety and Security of the Patient's Home using ROMTech's Proprietary PortableConnect® System

- Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSAORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced their strategic partnership with ROMTech, which includes utilizing ROMTherapy's services to provide state of-the-art cardiac solutions delivered in the comfort of the patient's home.Cardiac Rehabilitation has been shown to reduce morbidity, mortality, and readmissions following heart attacks, open heart surgery, stenting procedures, and valve replacements, and has a Class I indication from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology. However, completion rates are far from optimal, and significant racial, ethnic, socioeconomic and geographic disparities in access to cardiac rehabilitation persist in the United States.ROMTech's proprietary PortableConnect system is a multi-purpose telemedicine system with cardiac, physiological, & musculoskeletal monitoring and therapy functionality equipped with real-time cardiac supervision (pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electrocardiogram) and a display for seamless telemedicine interaction, which enables the delivery of clinician-controlled cardiac rehabilitation sessions remotely to patients in their homes and other locations, improving access to this evidence-based cardiac service.By enabling the delivery of high-quality, home-based cardiac care, the ROMTech platform offers a superior solution for patients in their home, which enables greater flexibility in scheduling sessions, improved access to this service, and reduced time commitment for completion.“Partnering with ROMTech was a natural next step for CVAUSA as we work to deliver patient-centered, evidence-based, high-value cardiovascular care to our patients,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA.“Cardiac rehabilitation saves lives and reduces avoidable adverse cardiovascular events. We know that less than 25% of patients with indications for cardiac rehabilitation enroll and a fraction of those who enroll actually complete rehab. With this breakthrough partnership we will continue to deliver on our mission; to provide the best cardiology care and treatment options while reducing costs.”Patients have many hurdles to overcome when it comes to seeking and completing cardiac rehabilitation, and this stellar solution cuts through the barriers. ROMTech's in-home cardiac solution can be delivered anywhere mail can be received and a cellular or wifi signal is available.“We are thrilled to be partnering with CVAUSA and bring our in-home cardiac solution to more patients. Through the PortableConnect and ROMTherapy, a rehabilitation care delivery organization, we have the ability to bring clinician-controlled, evidence-based cardiac rehab to many more patients, on their schedules, and in the comfort of their own home,” said Peter Arn, CEO, Founder, ROMTech.“ROMTech's teletherapy technology empowers patients and care teams by providing customizable protocols; remote connectivity; and the ability to recover in the privacy, safety, and convenience of home, enabling cardiac patients to return to a full quality of life.”Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables independent cardiologists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, executive management support, participation in research, and value-based care enablement. Cardiovascular practices within CVAUSA's network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice and our medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at ....About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaHeadquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit .About ROMTechROMTech Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on revolutionizing patient care to achieve unparalleled outcomes. Based in Brookfield, Connecticut, and founded in 2013, ROMTech delivers enhanced diagnostics and quicker postoperative recovery at a decreased cost, remotely connecting clinicians and patients across the country. For more information, visit

