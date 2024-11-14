GENESIS HOUSE PARTNERS WITH CREATIVE DESIGNER ETHAN TOBMAN FOR IMMERSIVE WINTER LIGHT INSTALLATION IN NEW YORK CITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Genesis House transports guests to the heart of the Korean Winter Solstice with STARSCAPE

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today unveiled STARSCAPE, an immersive light installation at the brand's flagship Genesis House space, created in collaboration with award-winning creative director and production designer, Ethan Tobman. Celebrated for his creative direction on Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, Tobman draws inspiration from the Korean Winter Solstice, Dongji, to guests at Genesis House through the longest night of the year in a multi-sensory experience.

STARSCAPE at Genesis House

STARSCAPE at Genesis House

STARSCAPE at Genesis House

STARSCAPE at Genesis House

Inspired by the celestial wonders of the night sky, guests are immersed in a world of bright constellations and glowing embers. Tobman's creative design transforms Genesis House into a vibrant environment that honors the Korean heritage of the brand and celebrates the winter season through a dazzling journey that blurs the lines between the physical and digital worlds.

"Collaborating with Genesis on STARSCAPE has been an inspiring and rewarding experience," said Ethan Tobman. "Blending my design vision and love for empathetic storytelling with their incredible space allowed us both to create an immersive environment that merges traditional and modern artistry."

Ethan Tobman has gained global recognition for his approach to visual storytelling. From being the creative director of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour to designing iconic music videos for Beyoncé, including Run The World and Formation, Tobman delivers emotionally compelling visual narratives for feature films and music artists around the world. His work spans high-profile live productions, such as Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning Folklore performance, Ariana Grande's No Tears Left to Cry, Kendrick Lamar's All The Stars and feature films as diverse as Room, The Menu and Free Guy. Tobman brought his signature approach to visual storytelling to Genesis House with STARSCAPE, offering an immersive experience for visitors that combines his aesthetic with innovative technology and Korean culture.

As guests enter the Cellar Stage at Genesis House, they embark on an illuminating sojourn to the celestial wonders of the sky during the longest night of the year. From the burning embers of a fire in a Hanok, a traditional Korean home, to the bright stars that form constellations in the sky above, guests are immediately transported upwards to the night sky with shimmering lights cascading from the ceiling.

The physical and digital worlds converge at the center of the experience, where visitors are invited to witness the progression of the night sky through 590 glowing lights that are precisely hung throughout STARSCAPE to recreate the constellations that illuminate Seoul and New York, showing a nightly connection between the distant cities. Beginning with a series of twinkling stars that transform into impressions of celestial faces, the journey through the night intensifies with glowing embers reaching above and forming a shimmering silhouette of a hanok roof. The crescendo builds as more formations take shape, before an explosion of color makes way for the ancient constellations of Seoul as Earth passes by and Donji comes to a conclusion. The sky is then transformed, offering a satellite view of Seoul beneath guests' feet as visuals of the New York City and Seoul skylines pass by. Glittering bodies appear in the sky as a single star becomes the focal point before erupting into darkness once more.

"At Genesis House, we aim to bring truly one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests that reflect our commitment to audacious design while honoring our distinctly Korean heritage," said Rachel Espersen, executive director of brand experience, Genesis House and Studios, at Genesis Motor America. "Ethan Tobman brings his unique talent for visual storytelling with cutting-edge design to our oasis in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District to create a unique journey through the winter solstice."

STARSCAPE is open to the public starting November 14th, inviting visitors to experience the wonders of the night sky this winter at Genesis House. Guests will also enjoy specialty items at Genesis House Restaurant throughout the duration of the installation, featuring unique cocktails like the BUKDU CHILSEONG, a blend of night sky gin, dry vermouth, maraschino, absinthe, and orange bitters, the CHEONGDO 75 with damson, persimmon, lemon, and sparkling wine, as well as the STARLIGHT CHOUX, made with apple, jujube, crème chantilly, and starlight craquelin.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 220 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 70 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House , the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED