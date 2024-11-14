Cloudzero Partners With Mongodb To Enable Mapping Of Cloud Spend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CloudZero ingests, normalizes, and optimizes MongoDB Atlas spend alongside all other cloud, PaaS, and SaaS spending, and is now included in the MongoDB Partner Ecosystem

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudZero, the globally trusted leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency, announced today its official status as a validated MongoDB partner, making it the first and only cloud cost management and optimization available in the

MongoDB Partner Ecosystem . As part of this partnership, CloudZero has developed a brand new in-platform MongoDB Atlas integration that makes it easier for customers to visualize and understand their MongoDB spend.

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform, and millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers - including 70% of the Fortune 100 and leading global enterprises - rely on MongoDB for a wide variety of applications. The new CloudZero-MongoDB integration allows CloudZero customers to connect to their MongoDB Atlas instance quickly to seamlessly ingest cost and usage data without having to run or manage any additional systems. CloudZero partners with the world's most sophisticated cloud-driven organizations to maximize the business value of their cloud spending.

With this new integration, MongoDB's customers gain a partner that makes it easier for them to track, analyze, and optimize their MongoDB Atlas spend. It will empower them to save money, promote accountability with their internal teams, and maximize profitability to ensure that they are getting a better return on their investment from MongoDB.

The partnership also benefits current and future CloudZero customers by providing an enhanced setup experience and new delivery model for ingesting MongoDB cost and usage data. The new integration also provides customers with support for the latest features from MongoDB, speeding up time-to-value and eliminating ongoing overhead and maintenance.

Lars Herrmann, vice president of partner ecosystems at MongoDB, said, "At MongoDB, our goal is to provide developers with tooling choices to make their work with MongoDB more powerful. An important part of this is making sure that the consumption management offerings in MongoDB Atlas, including auto-scaling and multi-region replication, are transparent and predictable. Our partnership with CloudZero does just that - helping to provide that insight for customers without requiring additional infrastructure or ongoing maintenance."

Anand Sundaram, senior vice president of product at CloudZero, said, "Database spending is one of the shared costs that can make it tricky for organizations to reach 100% cost allocation. CloudZero eliminates that problem: Our industry-leading allocation engine can organize MongoDB spend in a matter of hours, tracing it precisely to the products, features, customers, and/or teams responsible for it. This way, companies get a clear view of what's driving their costs, who's accountable, and how to optimize to maximize their cloud efficiency."

About CloudZero

CloudZero is the leader in proactive cloud cost efficiency. We enable engineers to build cost-efficient software without slowing down innovation. CloudZero's next-generation cloud cost optimization platform automates the collection, allocation, and analysis of cloud costs to uncover savings opportunities and improve unit economics. We are the only platform that enables companies to understand 100% of their operational cloud spend and take an engineering-led approach to optimizing that spend. CloudZero is used by industry leaders worldwide, such as Coinbase, Klaviyo, Miro, New Relic, Nubank, and Rapid7. Visit cloudzero to get started today.

