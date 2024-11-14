The Boat Company Selected As A 2025 Good Housekeeping Family Travel Awards Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boat Company, a leader in family-friendly, sustainable, luxury cruising experiences, announced today its selection as a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Awards. Recognized for its exceptional service, unique itineraries, and commitment to creating memorable, stress-free vacations for families, The Boat Company has earned a coveted spot among the best in the travel industry.

The MV MIST COVE, one of two old world luxury yachts owned and operated by The Boat Company in Southeast Alaska's Inside Passage.

Good Housekeeping Award Logo

The Good Housekeeping Family Travel Awards honor companies that excel in offering products and services tailored to the needs of families. The Boat Company stood out for its innovative approach to family travel, providing customized private and semi-private cruise charter experiences that cater to all ages and interests. Whether it's a relaxing week on the water for the grandparents, to sustainable, educational experiences for children through on-board naturalists, or luxurious amenities for parents, The Boat Company's offerings are designed to create unforgettable experiences for families seeking adventure and relaxation on the waters of Southeast Alaska's Inside Passage, and Tongass National Forest.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Good Housekeeping," said Hunter McIntosh, President & Executive Director of The Boat Company. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing families with a unique and enriching travel experience. We understand that family vacations are a time to make lasting memories, and we're dedicated to ensuring that every moment spent with us is special."

The Boat Company has consistently received praise for its exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and ability to cater to the unique needs of families traveling together, and a focus on sustainability.

The 2025 Family Travel Awards winners were chosen based on a rigorous selection process that included expert reviews, consumer feedback, and real-world testing by Good Housekeeping's team of editors. The Boat Company is proud to join an esteemed list of travel companies that are making family vacations more enjoyable, accessible, and memorable.

For more information about The Boat Company and its family-friendly, sustainable cruises, please visit .

**About The Boat Company**

We cruise the Tongass National Forest with the intent of introducing people, in an intimate way, to one of the world's greatest places, in hopes that they too will feel this area is worth conserving for generations to come. Our explorations are thoughtfully designed to immerse our passengers in their own experiences of Southeast Alaska, whether fishing, wildlife viewing, hiking by day, while also enjoying gourmet meals, fine wines and private cabins at night.

As the only nonprofit sustainable cruise line in the world, The Boat Company is actively addressing the conservation issues of Southeast Alaska in the halls of Congress and other governmental agencies at both the state and federal levels.

The organization offers weeklong educational small ship cruises in southeast Alaska, home to the Tongass National Forest, which at 16,500,000 acres (25,800 square miles), the national largest, and the earth's last, substantially intact temperate rain forest.

Our purpose is to educate....

Each of our vessels carries trained naturalists specializing not only in flora and fauna, but fisheries expertise as well.

Science says that temperate rainforests are more biologically diverse than tropical forests. Although many of Tongass' 8-to-10-foot diameter, 1,000-year-old trees have been cut, many remain.

Our presentations stress the importance of preserving wildlife habitat, for bears, eagles, deer, wolves and a myriad of other species, and the watersheds in that habitat which are home to six species of salmon and other fishes.

We inform our customers about the effects that warming trends are having on marine life (whales, sea lions, otters, shellfish, orcas et al.) and especially the glaciers that are quickly thinning and retreating.

**Media Contact:**

Hunter Hartford McIntosh

President & Executive Director

The Boat Company

[email protected]

+1 (202) 468 - 8055





