THE CREATORS OF WANDERLUST FESTIVAL LAUNCH LUMINESCENCE, FIRST-EVER HEALTH AND LONGEVITY SUMMIT FOCUSED ON WOMEN's HEALTH

Event Series Kicks Off in Los Angeles in February with Female Powerhouses Including Dr. Casey Means, Marianne Williamson, and

Jillian Michaels

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by Wanderlust and Commune Co-Founders and power couple Jeff Krasno and Schuyler Grant, Luminescence is the first-of-its-kind, and longevity summit focused on women. The inaugural one-day summit on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, will offer attendees of all ages education, inspiration, and empowerment to live their best lives – one day at a time. Luminescence will continue to roll out across the U.S. throughout 2025 and beyond.

Luminescence is customized for women and led by women. The Los Angeles event will bring together some of the most recognized female voices in health, wellness, and longevity including Marianne Williamson, Dr. Casey Means, Dr. Sara Gottfried, Jillian Michaels, Kimberly Snyder, JJ Virgin, Dr. Mindy Pelz, Kayla Barnes, and Dr. Robin Berzin and will explore topical issues including nutrition, metabolic health, menopause, weight management, spirituality, community, emotional regulation, and much more. Attendees will discover techniques for stress relief, strength building, self-worth, hormone health, good energy, and

mental wellness based on what women's minds and bodies need today.

After building Wanderlust and growing the brand with over 60 large-scale annual events, and then creating wellness content platform, Commune, Krasno and Grant recognized an underserved need in the community and, more broadly among consumers, for the best health and longevity information specifically geared towards women.

Tapping into their deep network of the world's top experts and pioneers in health and wellness, they assembled a line-up of the "who's who" of women's health for Luminescence's inaugural event. The event experience will be tailored to showcasing this constellation of incredible female voices while delivering a totally unique experience for the attendees with special details including a variety of surprise and delight interactive experiences.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring a totally new kind of health and longevity experience to women, particularly at a time when women need it most," said Co-founder Schuyler Grant. "We recognize the potential impact of a more tailored and thoughtful approach to women's health and we're bringing together the best-of-the-best to deliver something unlike anything we've seen before."

Luminescence will kick off on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, CA from 1:00pm – 5:00pm PST, with other locations and dates in the U.S. to be announced in early 2025.

Ticket options:

Tickets are sold at onecommune/luminescence and axs.

General admission tickets start at $100 and include a 60-day complimentary Commune membership

that gives access

to their complete library of 150 online health and wellness courses.

VIP tickets start at $600 and include center orchestra seating, VIP theatre entrance, access to the VIP Reception with the speakers at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel, VIP gift bags (valued at $500), a year of Commune membership and an advanced hard copy of Jeff Krasno's new book Good Stress (March 2025).

Luminescence is made possible by:

LivOn Labs

is a family-owned, female-led company that created and patented the original Liposome Encapsulation process to enable elite absorption from dietary supplements. Over the past 20 years, the Lypo-Spheric® brand has grown to include six supplements available in more than 80 countries.

VIVOBAREFOOT

is a natural health lifestyle B Corp, promoting natural movement and foot health through minimalist footwear, with a mission to reconnect people to nature and their natural potential from the ground up.

Parsley Health

is a digital health company designed to lower costs and improve health outcomes in patients with complex and chronic conditions using root cause medicine.



STEMREGEN®

is a scientifically formulated supplement line that boots the body's regenerative potential by increasing the number of stem cells in circulation and supporting their overall function in the body.



Timeline

is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure®.

BiOptimizers

is a nutritional supplement company that was founded with a mission to help people achieve optimal health and well-being by developing high-quality, research-backed supplements that enhance every aspect of health.

