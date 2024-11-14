Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Water Bottle Accessory (HAD-311)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to mark or identity a water bottle," said an inventor, from Miami Gardens, Fla., "so I invented the RING. My design allows you to quickly and easily determine which water bottle is yours for safe and sanitary drinking."

The invention provides an effective way to identify an individual's water bottle. In doing so, it prevents the user from accidentally drinking another person's drink. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an eye-catching and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HAD-311, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

