The Film Festival Doctor Releases Complimentary Research Tool For Filmmakers

The Festival Doctor releases Your Film Festival Research Notebook

Filmmakers can now create a winning festival submission strategy with this research notebook designed by award-winning festival strategist Rebekah Louisa Smith

- Dr. Rebekah Louisa SmithDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Film Festival Doctor, Rebekah Louisa Smith , today dropped the complimentary“Your Film Festival Research Notebook,” an innovative new product for filmmakers in her e-shop. Born from her extensive experience developing targeted festival strategies for filmmakers, this tool is designed to help filmmakers research festivals and create their own winning festival submission strategy.“Your Film Festival Research Notebook” is the latest product to be created specifically for filmmakers and added to the ever-growing library of helpful and mostly complimentary resources, available to filmmakers all over the world through The Film Festival Doctor's e-shop .The complimentary tool is a guided template to researching film festivals and creating the best strategy for submitting a film and winning awards.“Your Film Festival Research Notebook” is organized into four different sections to guide filmmakers in what information to look for and note as they research each festival's website, social media and submission guidelines. The notebook is structured with filmmakers in mind and contains all the right questions that a filmmaker should explore as they research each festival for submission.“This new tool is something every filmmaker needs as they embark on the journey of piecing together their festival strategy and figuring out which film festivals will be a good fit for their particular film,” said Dr. Smith.“This guide was born of my extensive experience working with hundreds of filmmakers and identifying helpful resources to guide their unique, award-winning strategies. Research is absolutely integral to this part of the film festival submission process to achieve the desired results and improve a film's chances of being selected for festival screenings.”“Your Film Festival Research Notebook” is available to download for free on The Film Festival Doctor's e-shop at /shop/ .Dr. Smith's work focuses on developing targeted film festival strategies for filmmakers to get their films seen by audiences around the world. She and her team have helped their clients win over 2,500 awards and have secured hundreds of festival screenings, including the Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs, Locarno, Cinequest, Nashville, and BFI London Film Festivals. Originally from the United Kingdom, Dr. Smith completed her Ph.D. in Film and Audience Research in Wales. Since August 2021, The Film Festival Doctor has established a strong presence in the United States, where she is the only film festival strategist in Dallas.Dr. Smith defines herself as a change agent. Her focus on film festivals and mental health is the first of its kind within the film industry. She creates new ways to approach and curate festival strategies and redefine how to look after one's mental health within the intense yet extremely rewarding world of film festivals.ABOUT THE FILM FESTIVAL DOCTORFounded in 2010, Dr. Rebekah Louisa Smith and her team at The Film Festival Doctor are committed to nurturing filmmakers to help them secure film festival screenings, win awards, and receive positive recognition within the film industry. The Film Festival Doctor helps filmmakers worldwide navigate the film festival circuit. A lot of care and attention to detail goes into all of the films represented – every project is treated individually and with a holistic focus. For more information, visit .

