INVENTIVE NEW CONTEMPORARY FANTASY NOVEL EXPLORES THEMES OF GRIEF, LOSS, ISOLATION AND THE STRENGTH TO MANAGE CHANGE

- E.G. Stone, Quill & Pen SocietyWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A young library assistant realizes his life is becoming infested with otherworldly creatures likely to do him harm.Simple fantasy, right?Not so fast.It's the basic storyline for Zach Adams ' DEAD MAN WALKING: NARRATOR'S CUT, a compelling contemporary fantasy full of twists and turns that will leave readers captivated. But it's also a multi-layered story of grief, loss and isolation, and the search to find one's inner strength to overcome obstacles and manage the concept of change over tradition.The library assistant in question is one Isaac Falcone. After discovering a magic book, Isaac is attacked by a swarm of the undead but is rescued by an elven man named L'æon. The elf suddenly appears in Isaac's life more and more, allegedly protecting him from the malicious forces that mean to do him harm. But nothing can prepare Isaac for the penultimate evil he will have to face in order to save himself... and his entire reality.The young author has a unique and entertaining writing style sure to draw in curious readers. Consider this passage from the book's Foreword:“You may have picked up this story expecting an experience not unlike the comic books and cartoons you once enjoyed at another point in your personal timeline. Instead, you have entered a doomed world, being fed into a repeating spiral of calamity and ruin by the actions of those within who are powerful enough to alter the flow of time itself, but not enough to see the consequences from the Outside.”“Unfortunately, and through no fault of yours, you have already contributed to the collapse of the multiverse by innocently flipping open the very portal through which I address you now.”Reviewers have already been captivated by Adams' work.E.G. Stone of Quill & Pen Society calls DEAD MAN WALKING“a fun, entertaining story about what might very well be the end of Isaac's world as he knows it. It has magic, mayhem, snark and a plot that was very inventive.”Adds Artisan Book Reviews,“Reality is shattered as unimaginable paranormal evil is unleashed in this brilliant epic urban fantasy novel -- with shocking twists and turns, horrifying creatures, perfectly penned humorous descriptions, magnificent visual expressive narration, and chilling action scenes.”The author is also a multi-instrumentalist and music producer, recording an original alternative rock album (their solo debut) which accompanies the book. They are planning on giving away the first singles for the album to anyone who joins the emailing list on their website. The book and music are all being released by his own company, Splitting Adams Entertainment.As for their new book, Adams says,“I hope readers will gain insight into how people cope with tragedy and mental illness and take away a feeling that anyone can make it through the challenges they face in life if only they will try.”DEAD MAN WALKING: NARRATOR'S CUT is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORAuthor Zach Adams has had a passion for writing and storytelling his entire life. However, they didn't decide to pursue it as a profession until they realized that working in retail was completely draining their remaining life force. And so, Adams set out to create a fascinating and captivating novel, which they achieved in their debut work DEAD MAN WALKING.Having a general distaste for his current reality, Zach aspires to escape into the science fiction and fantasy worlds that they created. And by doing so, they aim to share this escapism with their readers (who are probably also incredibly tired of the current state of things).Zach was raised by an anthropomorphic ostrich and is a seasoned time traveler. Coincidentally, they also enjoy making up utter nonsense about themselves. Currently, Adams lives in Alaska with their cat Gamora (who they do not plan to sacrifice on Vormir). Visit .

