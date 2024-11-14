POWER ALLEY / LEVANTE Gets Limited Theatrical Release In NY And LA Starting Dec. 6, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lillah Halla, director of "Power Alley"

"Power Alley" follows Sofia, a spirited teen volleyball player from a modest background, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces an unwanted pregnancy.

- Diarah N'Daw-Spech, ArtMattan FilmsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ArtMattan Films , the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the theatrical release of Power Alley , the 2023 drama film directed by Lillah Halla, also known by its Portuguese title“Levante.”Power Alley is a gripping Brazilian drama that weaves a tale of personal struggle and societal challenges. The film debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week and won the FIPRESCI Prize for Parallel Sections. Power Alley also won Best Narrative Feature at the 2024 Seattle Queer Film Festival and the 2024 PAFF Jury Award for Best First Feature Narrative, among many other awards.Set in São Paulo, it follows Sofia, a spirited teen volleyball player from a modest background, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces an unwanted pregnancy. In a society marred by rigid conservatism and restrictive women's rights, Sofia's story becomes a fight for autonomy and identity. She is surrounded by a supportive team, including trans and non-binary members, making the film a vivid exploration of queer sisterhood and resilience against the odds.The film is composed of a majority-women crew, including Wilsa Esser as Director of Photography; Eva Randolph as editor; María Elena Morán as co-writer; Joana Rochadel as Executive Producer; Clarissa Guarilha and Rafaella Costa as producers; and more. Lillah Halla states,“I work mostly with women and try to protect a safe space for dissident voices, and non-hegemonic workflows, different ways of thinking about hierarchy, the responsibility of telling such a story.”Diarah N'Daw-Spech, Co-founder and General Manager of ArtMattan Films, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition:“We are excited to bring Power Alley to North American audiences. This film not only showcases exceptional artistry and compelling storytelling but also aligns perfectly with ArtMattan's mission to promote diverse narratives from around the globe.”A poignant narrative that engages and inspires audiences worldwide, bringing a fresh, powerful voice to critical contemporary issues, Power Alley will open at Cinema Village in New York on Dec. 6 and at Lumiere Cinema in LA on Dec. 13. The release is supported by the CNC, ACM, and MEDIA Creative Europe and co-presented with Cinema Tropical."A film that delivers a powerful message about sisterhood and resilience" ~AllMovie"Essential topics, great sparks between the actors, and a pulsing score" ~ Medium"Full of zest and empathy" ~ The Film VerdictFOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N'Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: ...ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2024 thirty-two years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, The Pirogue, White Lies, and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and more recently The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh, Marighella, A Son (Un Fils), and The Sleeping Negro. More info at

