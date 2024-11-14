Gamblingsites Launches Jackpot Meter For Ultimate Online Gambling Transparency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



GamblingSites launches "Jackpot Meter" ratings model for review transparency

Live scores for more than 120 gambling sites 24,000+ comments from users and reviews from experts aggregated and analyzed

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

GamblingSites

is shaking up the online gambling world with the launch of its brand-new "Jackpot Meter." Think of it as the Rotten Tomatoes of online casinos and sportsbooks - delivering clear unbiased reviews.

The Explanation of GamblingSites's Jackpot Meter Model.

Continue Reading

The Jackpot Meter does the heavy lifting, gathering real insights from both everyday players and seasoned pros to deliver unbiased ratings across some of the most popular betting sites. Criteria used includes bonuses, banking options, game libraries, and the site's overall impression from current reviewers. If you wouldn't trust a 1-star rating from Trip Advisor, why take a chance on your betting site?

It's time for transparency

Gone are the days of questionable, biased reviews - GamblingSites's data-driven "Jackpot Meter " sparks a new wave of transparency and trust within the industry, giving players the tools to be confident and secure in their betting options.

Powered by over 24,000 user comments and scores from 120+ gambling sites at launch (with more on the way!), the Jackpot Meter cuts through the noise.

So, how does the Jackpot Meter work?

Every casino and sportsbook site featured on GamblingSites

gets its own badge of honor (or shame). Here's how the scores stack up:



All-In Jackpot Certified:

The best of the best! Sites with an approval rating of 85% or higher earn the All-In status, the highest status of trust a gambling site can snag.

Jackpot Certified:

A solid win. Sites that earn the Jackpot status have an approval rating of 60% or higher, making them a high-quality betting option with minimal negative reviews. Bust:

Womp womp. Sites that earn the Bust status hold a below-average satisfaction rating of 59% or lower, so players know to steer clear.

About com

GamblingSites is a reputable online gambling site that covers online casinos, sportsbooks, and poker rooms, providing data-driven aggregated reviews and gambling information to players worldwide.

Photo:

SOURCE GamblingSites

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED