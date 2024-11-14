BELOVED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE, OPENS THIS WEEKEND, READY TO DAZZLE AUDIENCES IN MORE THAN 60 CITIES THIS SEASON

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE , the original and longest-running cirque holiday spectacular, is kicking off this weekend and will embark on its highly anticipated national holiday tour, dazzling over 60 U.S. cities in just six weeks throughout November and December. Audiences from coast to coast will be captivated by this brilliant holiday live show, blending a Broadway-style production with contemporary circus arts to illuminate the magic of the season. Tickets are on sale now, and for the most up-to-date show information and to find a venue near you, visit .

Video courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more.

Photo courtesy of Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Cirque Dreams Holidaze, the original and longest-running cirque holiday spectacular, is kicking off this weekend and will embark on its highly anticipated national holiday tour, dazzling over 60 U.S. cities in just six weeks throughout November and December. (CNW Group/VStar Entertainment Group)

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is "a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together." And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Carol of the Bells." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

2024 Tour