The National Association Of Mortgage Brokers Names Wemlo® A Service Partner Of The Year For Third Year Running

The technology-first company that connects mortgage brokers to one of the nation's largest processing networks is the only company recognized in the mortgage loan processing category.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loan processing powerhouse wemlo ® is changing the game for mortgage brokers by combining highly qualified, top-tier processing talent with easy-to-use – and the is taking notice. Today, wemlo announces it has once again been named a Service Partner of the Year by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) for the third year running and is the only company to have been recognized in the mortgage loan processing category in this year's award program.

Since the company's acquisition in 2020, wemlo has helped hundreds of brokers across the United States increase productivity, manage bigger pipelines, and grow their businesses by providing a fast, flexible option for third-party loan processing. The wemlo processing team knows that speed and efficiency are critical aspects of this business. According to ICE Mortgage Technology ,

the industry's average time to get a loan from submission to closing was 44 days as of March 2024, while the company's internal data shows the wemlo processing team has averaged just over 21 days since the start of the year.

"Our mission at wemlo is to combine unparalleled service with industry-leading offerings to meet our customers where they're at. That's why we ensure our team is trained and ready to navigate the intricacies of the ever-changing market," said Chelsea Balak, wemlo's VP of Operations . "Whether it's sourcing new lenders to accommodate our brokers' needs, adding new team members for scalability, or updating processes to prepare for things like a potential refinance boom – everything we do is with our customers in mind. That's why we are honored to once again be recognized for this prestigious industry award."

Built with speed, efficiency, and security in mind, wemlo's award-winning loan processing technology seamlessly manages demand, allows for automation, and streamlines communication. Made for mortgage brokers, the wemlo platform features a secure

borrower portal

and unique

brokerage dashboard which allows mortgage loan originators to access borrower information, monitor the status of any loan, securely upload documents, and more - all with a few clicks, making the entire mortgage transaction easier.

"My experience working with the wemlo processing team continues to impress me. My processor dazzled me from my first loan submission, and the process has only gotten smoother since then," says Seth Wilcock, MLO at Resolute Lending .

"Her communication with our borrowers is always outstanding and the team's commitment to our loan submissions has built a deep level of trust and even allowed us to close early. I will absolutely be working with wemlo again."

The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading wholesale lenders including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage, Non-QM specializing in DSCR & Bank Statement, Specialized Borrower Down Payment Assistance loans, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, ITIN, and FHA Streamline loans.

The company is consistently adding new supported lenders to its roster to further expand service offerings and support its broker partners.

The processing company is currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. For a full list of states and product support information, visit . Visit for more information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting with the team today.

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. wemlo is a subsidiary of

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. , which includes

RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and

Motto Mortgage ®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

