Fairfax City Economic Development And Northern Virginia Community College Launch A Tuition-Free Initiative To Drive Local Workforce Development

Fairfax City Economic Development (FCED) and Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) have launched Upskill Fairfax City , a new initiative designed to address career readiness and workforce development by offering tuition-free professional certifications and technical training to Fairfax City residents and employees of Fairfax City businesses.

Upskill Fairfax City is a new partnership between FCED and NOVA to provide accessible, no-cost training for high-demand careers. Through this program, eligible Fairfax City residents and employees of Fairfax City businesses can gain essential skills and industry-recognized certifications in fields such as IT, healthcare, cybersecurity, skilled trades, and human resources. By eliminating financial barriers to these certifications, Upskill Fairfax City empowers participants to elevate their careers, explore new opportunities, and help meet the needs of the local workforce. A full list of certifications offered can be found on the Upskill Fairfax City website.

"Our city and our region require a skilled workforce to keep the engine of our economy humming. The cost of educating that workforce is a barrier that Upskill Fairfax City will address by offering no-cost certifications for high demand jobs," said Fairfax City Mayor Catherine Read . "Northern Virginia Community College has proven this model works well, and I'm thrilled that our city residents will have this opportunity, and our local businesses will reap the rewards as well."

"By eliminating the cost of enrollment, Upskill Fairfax City removes a significant barrier to career advancement, empowering residents and City employees to enter high demand fields and grow their careers locally, here in Fairfax City," said

Christopher Bruno, CEO and director of Fairfax City Economic Development . "This program underscores the potential of community partnerships to create new opportunities that support economic growth for both residents and businesses."

The Upskill Fairfax City program offers participants access to targeted training and certification programs delivered by NOVA's Workforce and Applied Technology teams, as well as Fast-Forward programs. Graduates of Upskill Fairfax City will be prepared for rewarding careers across sectors that are actively hiring and seeking certified professionals to meet market demand.

To qualify for the program, participants must certify that they meet the following eligibility requirements:



Must show proof of residency in Fairfax City or employment with a Fairfax City business.

A Virginia resident for the past 12 months. Additional program-specific requirements may apply, such as completion of a high school diploma or GED for certain fields of study.

"NOVA is proud to stand with Fairfax City Economic Development to help residents and employees develop skills for brighter futures," said Dr. Anne M. Kress, President of Northern Virginia Community College . "This tuition assistance program makes career-building education accessible to those ready to take the next step in their professional journeys, whether they seek to advance in their current fields or prepare for new opportunities."

For a full list of eligible programs, details on how to apply, and information on participant eligibility, visit nvcc/academics/workforce/upskill-fairfax-city

or contact NOVA Workforce at (703) 503-6300 or [email protected] .

About Fairfax City Economic Development

Fairfax City Economic Development is a collaboration between the Fairfax City Economic Development Department and the Fairfax City Economic Development Authority, an independent agency administered by a commission appointed by the City Council to promote economic development activity within Fairfax. Fairfax City Economic Development helps attract businesses to the city, encourages and develops programs that foster connections between businesses, residents, and visitors of Fairfax City, and spearheads innovative programs and strategies devoted to positioning Fairfax City as an ideal location to start, grow, and scale a business. It is a founding member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Learn more at gofairfaxcity.

